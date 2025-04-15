Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 15.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Global Tactical tritt dem Critical Minerals Institute bei!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3EF1U | ISIN: GB00BPQY8R36 | Ticker-Symbol: 8TM
Frankfurt
15.04.25
08:02 Uhr
0,438 Euro
+0,001
+0,11 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GUARDIAN METAL RESOURCES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GUARDIAN METAL RESOURCES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
15.04.2025 12:38 Uhr
119 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Guardian Metal Resources PLC - Significant Gallium Potential Identified

Finanznachrichten News

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM / ACCESS Newswire / April 15, 2025 / Guardian Metal Resources plc (LON:GMET)(OTCQX:GMTLF), a strategic development and mineral exploration company focused on tungsten in Nevada, USA, is pleased to announce an update covering the Company's Pilot Mountain and Tempiute tungsten projects, both located in mining friendly Nevada, USA.

Highlights:

§ In light of references noted in the recently acquired historical Tempiute dataset relating to gallium (Ga) potential, the Company immediately initiated a gallium sampling programme covering both Tempiute and Pilot Mountain.

§ At Tempiute, 9 samples collected during the Company's initial due diligence sampling programme were selected for analysis, while at Pilot Mountain, 11 drill core samples from the ongoing 2024/2025 drilling campaign were chosen.

§ While the sample size remains limited at this stage, initial results from both Pilot Mountain and Tempiute point to what appears to be potentially significant gallium mineralisation and, with the results in hand, the Company will be sampling a larger sample size to further develop its understanding of this critical metal.

§ At Pilot Mountain, results range from 9.4g/t Ga to 62.5g/t Ga with an average result of 26.7g/t Ga and at Tempiute results range from 11.95g/t Ga to 67.8g/t Ga with an average grade of 30.6g/t Ga (see Table 1).

§ Similar to tungsten, gallium is a metal which currently has export restrictions from China in place, and of which the U.S. has no domestic mined production and as a result is 100% import reliant.

§ If the follow on work is successful, gallium could represent another mined co-product alongside tungsten and, of particular importance, a metal which the U.S. requires across defence, telecommunications and renewable energy sectors.

Oliver Friesen, CEO of Guardian Metal, commented:

"Following references to gallium noted in historical documentation at Tempiute and given the geological similarities we have seen across Tempiute and Pilot Mountain, we swiftly launched a focused gallium sampling programme across both projects,. Initial results are highly encouraging, with gallium grades averaging 30.6 g/t at Tempiute and 26.7 g/t at Pilot Mountain. While still early, these findings suggest the presence of potentially significant gallium mineralisation. Given gallium's critical role in defence, telecommunications and renewable energy-and the fact that the U.S. currently has no domestic mined production-we see strong strategic merit in expanding our sampling efforts. Should further work confirm these results, gallium could emerge as a strategic co-product alongside our primary focus on tungsten."

Table 1: Gallium Assay Results for Selected Rock and Drill Core Samples

Project

Sample ID

Easting (UTM)

Northing (UTM)

Ga (g/t) by ME-MS61L

WO3 (%) ME-ICP61 /

Note

Drill Hole ID / sample type

From (m)

To (m)

Tempiute

001

620916

4166992

13.25

0.37

#

rock sample

002

620918

4166994

16.90

0.55

#

rock sample

003

620784

4166149

19.25

0.27

#

rock sample

006

620580

4166355

15.15

0.48

#

rock sample

007

620581

4166355

57.10

1.50

#

rock sample

009

620662

4166700

11.95

0.31

#

rock sample

011

620647

4166706

15.40

0.36

#

rock sample

013

620647

4166664

59.00

0.31

#

rock sample

015

620720

4166955

67.80

0.94

#

rock sample

Pilot Mountain

M434557

11.05

3.04

~

PM24-022

122.6

123.4

M434558

11.10

1.63

~

PM24-022

123.4

124.6

J339584

42.80

0.21

#

PM24-001

121.5

123

J339583

41.10

0.12

#

PM24-001

120

121.5

J339563

62.50

0.44

*

PM24-001

98.1

99.7

M434737

27.00

0.35

~

PM24-027

54.3

55.8

M434623

19.30

2.44

~

PM24-023

60.8

62.3

M434624

25.60

3.01

~

PM24-023

62.3

63.1

M069839

23.40

1.58

~

PM24-017

104.7

105.9

M069836

20.60

1.51

~

PM24-017

102.7

103.6

M069809

9.40

1.50

~

PM24-017

66.4

68.1

Table Notes: ALS Chemex analytical results stated for Ga (ppm) for method ME-MS61L, and W03 by ME-XRF15c (~), W-XRF10 (*) or ME-ICP61 (#). Average of Ga (g/t) ME-MS61L for Tempiute = 30.64 g/t Ga; for Pilot Mountain 26.71 g/t Ga. 1 part per million (ppm) = 1 gramme per tonne (g/t).

Further Information

Gallium is a metal element that does not exist freely in the Earth's crust, and which is produced exclusively as a by-product during the processing of the ores of other metals. Its main source material is bauxite (an aluminium ore), but minor amounts are also extracted from zinc bearing minerals such as sphalerite. Gallium compounds are used in the manufacture of semiconductor wafers used in integrated circuits for defence applications, high-performance computers, and telecommunications equipment, and optoelectronic devices, which include laser diodes, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), photodetectors and solar cells.1, 2

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014 (which forms part of domestic UK law pursuant to the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).

References

1: Gallium, Wikipedia page ( https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gallium )

2: Gallium - Mineral Commodity Summaries 2024, United States Geological Survey

( https://pubs.usgs.gov/periodicals/mcs2023/mcs2023-gallium.pdf )

COMPETENT PERSON STATEMENT

The technical information contained in this disclosure has been read and approved by Mr Nick O'Reilly (MSc, DIC, MIMMM QMR, MAusIMM, FGS), who is a qualified geologist and acts as the Competent Person under the AIM Rules - Note for Mining and Oil & Gas Companies. Mr O'Reilly is a Principal consultant working for Mining Analyst Consulting Ltd which has been retained by Guardian Metal Resources plc to provide technical support.

Forward Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements relating to expected or anticipated future events and anticipated results that are forward-looking in nature and, as a result, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, such as general economic, market and business conditions, competition for qualified staff, the regulatory process and actions, technical issues, new legislation, uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans, uncertainties exploration, uncertainties regarding the timing and granting of prospecting rights, uncertainties regarding the timing and granting of regulatory and other third party consents and approvals, uncertainties regarding the Company's or any third party's ability to execute and implement future plans, and the occurrence of unexpected events.

Actual results achieved may vary from the information provided herein as a result of numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors.

For further information visit www.guardianmetalresources.com or contact the following:

Guardian Metal Resources plc

Oliver Friesen (CEO)

Tel:+44 (0) 20 7583 8304

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP

Nominated Adviser

Sandy Jamieson/Jo Turner/Louise O'Driscoll

Tel: +44 20 7213 0880

Shard Capital Partners LLP

Lead Broker

Damon Heath/Erik Woolgar

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7186 9000

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Guardian Metal Resources PLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.