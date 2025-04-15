Guardian Metal Resources PLC - Significant Gallium Potential Identified

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM / ACCESS Newswire / April 15, 2025 / Guardian Metal Resources plc (LON:GMET)(OTCQX:GMTLF), a strategic development and mineral exploration company focused on tungsten in Nevada, USA, is pleased to announce an update covering the Company's Pilot Mountain and Tempiute tungsten projects, both located in mining friendly Nevada, USA.
Highlights:
§ In light of references noted in the recently acquired historical Tempiute dataset relating to gallium (Ga) potential, the Company immediately initiated a gallium sampling programme covering both Tempiute and Pilot Mountain.
§ At Tempiute, 9 samples collected during the Company's initial due diligence sampling programme were selected for analysis, while at Pilot Mountain, 11 drill core samples from the ongoing 2024/2025 drilling campaign were chosen.
§ While the sample size remains limited at this stage, initial results from both Pilot Mountain and Tempiute point to what appears to be potentially significant gallium mineralisation and, with the results in hand, the Company will be sampling a larger sample size to further develop its understanding of this critical metal.
§ At Pilot Mountain, results range from 9.4g/t Ga to 62.5g/t Ga with an average result of 26.7g/t Ga and at Tempiute results range from 11.95g/t Ga to 67.8g/t Ga with an average grade of 30.6g/t Ga (see Table 1).
§ Similar to tungsten, gallium is a metal which currently has export restrictions from China in place, and of which the U.S. has no domestic mined production and as a result is 100% import reliant.
§ If the follow on work is successful, gallium could represent another mined co-product alongside tungsten and, of particular importance, a metal which the U.S. requires across defence, telecommunications and renewable energy sectors.
Oliver Friesen, CEO of Guardian Metal, commented:
"Following references to gallium noted in historical documentation at Tempiute and given the geological similarities we have seen across Tempiute and Pilot Mountain, we swiftly launched a focused gallium sampling programme across both projects,. Initial results are highly encouraging, with gallium grades averaging 30.6 g/t at Tempiute and 26.7 g/t at Pilot Mountain. While still early, these findings suggest the presence of potentially significant gallium mineralisation. Given gallium's critical role in defence, telecommunications and renewable energy-and the fact that the U.S. currently has no domestic mined production-we see strong strategic merit in expanding our sampling efforts. Should further work confirm these results, gallium could emerge as a strategic co-product alongside our primary focus on tungsten."
Table 1: Gallium Assay Results for Selected Rock and Drill Core Samples
Project
Sample ID
Easting (UTM)
Northing (UTM)
Ga (g/t) by ME-MS61L
WO3 (%) ME-ICP61 /
Note
Drill Hole ID / sample type
From (m)
To (m)
Tempiute
001
620916
4166992
13.25
0.37
#
rock sample
002
620918
4166994
16.90
0.55
#
rock sample
003
620784
4166149
19.25
0.27
#
rock sample
006
620580
4166355
15.15
0.48
#
rock sample
007
620581
4166355
57.10
1.50
#
rock sample
009
620662
4166700
11.95
0.31
#
rock sample
011
620647
4166706
15.40
0.36
#
rock sample
013
620647
4166664
59.00
0.31
#
rock sample
015
620720
4166955
67.80
0.94
#
rock sample
Pilot Mountain
M434557
11.05
3.04
~
PM24-022
122.6
123.4
M434558
11.10
1.63
~
PM24-022
123.4
124.6
J339584
42.80
0.21
#
PM24-001
121.5
123
J339583
41.10
0.12
#
PM24-001
120
121.5
J339563
62.50
0.44
*
PM24-001
98.1
99.7
M434737
27.00
0.35
~
PM24-027
54.3
55.8
M434623
19.30
2.44
~
PM24-023
60.8
62.3
M434624
25.60
3.01
~
PM24-023
62.3
63.1
M069839
23.40
1.58
~
PM24-017
104.7
105.9
M069836
20.60
1.51
~
PM24-017
102.7
103.6
M069809
9.40
1.50
~
PM24-017
66.4
68.1
Table Notes: ALS Chemex analytical results stated for Ga (ppm) for method ME-MS61L, and W03 by ME-XRF15c (~), W-XRF10 (*) or ME-ICP61 (#). Average of Ga (g/t) ME-MS61L for Tempiute = 30.64 g/t Ga; for Pilot Mountain 26.71 g/t Ga. 1 part per million (ppm) = 1 gramme per tonne (g/t).
Further Information
Gallium is a metal element that does not exist freely in the Earth's crust, and which is produced exclusively as a by-product during the processing of the ores of other metals. Its main source material is bauxite (an aluminium ore), but minor amounts are also extracted from zinc bearing minerals such as sphalerite. Gallium compounds are used in the manufacture of semiconductor wafers used in integrated circuits for defence applications, high-performance computers, and telecommunications equipment, and optoelectronic devices, which include laser diodes, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), photodetectors and solar cells.1, 2
This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014 (which forms part of domestic UK law pursuant to the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).
References
1: Gallium, Wikipedia page ( https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gallium )
2: Gallium - Mineral Commodity Summaries 2024, United States Geological Survey
( https://pubs.usgs.gov/periodicals/mcs2023/mcs2023-gallium.pdf )
COMPETENT PERSON STATEMENT
The technical information contained in this disclosure has been read and approved by Mr Nick O'Reilly (MSc, DIC, MIMMM QMR, MAusIMM, FGS), who is a qualified geologist and acts as the Competent Person under the AIM Rules - Note for Mining and Oil & Gas Companies. Mr O'Reilly is a Principal consultant working for Mining Analyst Consulting Ltd which has been retained by Guardian Metal Resources plc to provide technical support.
Forward Looking Statements
This announcement contains forward-looking statements relating to expected or anticipated future events and anticipated results that are forward-looking in nature and, as a result, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, such as general economic, market and business conditions, competition for qualified staff, the regulatory process and actions, technical issues, new legislation, uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans, uncertainties exploration, uncertainties regarding the timing and granting of prospecting rights, uncertainties regarding the timing and granting of regulatory and other third party consents and approvals, uncertainties regarding the Company's or any third party's ability to execute and implement future plans, and the occurrence of unexpected events.
Actual results achieved may vary from the information provided herein as a result of numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors.
For further information visit www.guardianmetalresources.com or contact the following:
Guardian Metal Resources plc
Oliver Friesen (CEO)
Tel:+44 (0) 20 7583 8304
Cairn Financial Advisers LLP
Nominated Adviser
Sandy Jamieson/Jo Turner/Louise O'Driscoll
Tel: +44 20 7213 0880
Shard Capital Partners LLP
Lead Broker
Damon Heath/Erik Woolgar
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7186 9000
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange.
SOURCE: Guardian Metal Resources PLC
