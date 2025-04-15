Guardian Metal Resources PLC - Significant Gallium Potential Identified

Guardian Metal Resources plc (LON:GMET)(OTCQX:GMTLF), a strategic development and mineral exploration company focused on tungsten in Nevada, USA, is pleased to announce an update covering the Company's Pilot Mountain and Tempiute tungsten projects, both located in mining friendly Nevada, USA.

Highlights:

§ In light of references noted in the recently acquired historical Tempiute dataset relating to gallium (Ga) potential, the Company immediately initiated a gallium sampling programme covering both Tempiute and Pilot Mountain.

§ At Tempiute, 9 samples collected during the Company's initial due diligence sampling programme were selected for analysis, while at Pilot Mountain, 11 drill core samples from the ongoing 2024/2025 drilling campaign were chosen.

§ While the sample size remains limited at this stage, initial results from both Pilot Mountain and Tempiute point to what appears to be potentially significant gallium mineralisation and, with the results in hand, the Company will be sampling a larger sample size to further develop its understanding of this critical metal.

§ At Pilot Mountain, results range from 9.4g/t Ga to 62.5g/t Ga with an average result of 26.7g/t Ga and at Tempiute results range from 11.95g/t Ga to 67.8g/t Ga with an average grade of 30.6g/t Ga (see Table 1).

§ Similar to tungsten, gallium is a metal which currently has export restrictions from China in place, and of which the U.S. has no domestic mined production and as a result is 100% import reliant.

§ If the follow on work is successful, gallium could represent another mined co-product alongside tungsten and, of particular importance, a metal which the U.S. requires across defence, telecommunications and renewable energy sectors.

Oliver Friesen, CEO of Guardian Metal, commented:

"Following references to gallium noted in historical documentation at Tempiute and given the geological similarities we have seen across Tempiute and Pilot Mountain, we swiftly launched a focused gallium sampling programme across both projects,. Initial results are highly encouraging, with gallium grades averaging 30.6 g/t at Tempiute and 26.7 g/t at Pilot Mountain. While still early, these findings suggest the presence of potentially significant gallium mineralisation. Given gallium's critical role in defence, telecommunications and renewable energy-and the fact that the U.S. currently has no domestic mined production-we see strong strategic merit in expanding our sampling efforts. Should further work confirm these results, gallium could emerge as a strategic co-product alongside our primary focus on tungsten."

Table 1: Gallium Assay Results for Selected Rock and Drill Core Samples

Project Sample ID Easting (UTM) Northing (UTM) Ga (g/t) by ME-MS61L WO3 (%) ME-ICP61 / Note Drill Hole ID / sample type From (m) To (m) Tempiute 001 620916 4166992 13.25 0.37 # rock sample 002 620918 4166994 16.90 0.55 # rock sample 003 620784 4166149 19.25 0.27 # rock sample 006 620580 4166355 15.15 0.48 # rock sample 007 620581 4166355 57.10 1.50 # rock sample 009 620662 4166700 11.95 0.31 # rock sample 011 620647 4166706 15.40 0.36 # rock sample 013 620647 4166664 59.00 0.31 # rock sample 015 620720 4166955 67.80 0.94 # rock sample Pilot Mountain M434557 11.05 3.04 ~ PM24-022 122.6 123.4 M434558 11.10 1.63 ~ PM24-022 123.4 124.6 J339584 42.80 0.21 # PM24-001 121.5 123 J339583 41.10 0.12 # PM24-001 120 121.5 J339563 62.50 0.44 * PM24-001 98.1 99.7 M434737 27.00 0.35 ~ PM24-027 54.3 55.8 M434623 19.30 2.44 ~ PM24-023 60.8 62.3 M434624 25.60 3.01 ~ PM24-023 62.3 63.1 M069839 23.40 1.58 ~ PM24-017 104.7 105.9 M069836 20.60 1.51 ~ PM24-017 102.7 103.6 M069809 9.40 1.50 ~ PM24-017 66.4 68.1

Table Notes: ALS Chemex analytical results stated for Ga (ppm) for method ME-MS61L, and W03 by ME-XRF15c (~), W-XRF10 (*) or ME-ICP61 (#). Average of Ga (g/t) ME-MS61L for Tempiute = 30.64 g/t Ga; for Pilot Mountain 26.71 g/t Ga. 1 part per million (ppm) = 1 gramme per tonne (g/t).

Further Information

Gallium is a metal element that does not exist freely in the Earth's crust, and which is produced exclusively as a by-product during the processing of the ores of other metals. Its main source material is bauxite (an aluminium ore), but minor amounts are also extracted from zinc bearing minerals such as sphalerite. Gallium compounds are used in the manufacture of semiconductor wafers used in integrated circuits for defence applications, high-performance computers, and telecommunications equipment, and optoelectronic devices, which include laser diodes, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), photodetectors and solar cells.1, 2

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014 (which forms part of domestic UK law pursuant to the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).

References

1: Gallium, Wikipedia page ( https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gallium )

2: Gallium - Mineral Commodity Summaries 2024, United States Geological Survey

( https://pubs.usgs.gov/periodicals/mcs2023/mcs2023-gallium.pdf )

COMPETENT PERSON STATEMENT

The technical information contained in this disclosure has been read and approved by Mr Nick O'Reilly (MSc, DIC, MIMMM QMR, MAusIMM, FGS), who is a qualified geologist and acts as the Competent Person under the AIM Rules - Note for Mining and Oil & Gas Companies. Mr O'Reilly is a Principal consultant working for Mining Analyst Consulting Ltd which has been retained by Guardian Metal Resources plc to provide technical support.

Forward Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements relating to expected or anticipated future events and anticipated results that are forward-looking in nature and, as a result, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, such as general economic, market and business conditions, competition for qualified staff, the regulatory process and actions, technical issues, new legislation, uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans, uncertainties exploration, uncertainties regarding the timing and granting of prospecting rights, uncertainties regarding the timing and granting of regulatory and other third party consents and approvals, uncertainties regarding the Company's or any third party's ability to execute and implement future plans, and the occurrence of unexpected events.

Actual results achieved may vary from the information provided herein as a result of numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors.

