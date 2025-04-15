Miton UK Microcap Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 15

Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc

15thApril 2025

Miton UK Microcap Trust plc

It is announced that at the close of business on 14thApril 2025, the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of Miton UK Microcap Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to

14th April 2025 47.21p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 47.46p per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 21380048Q8UABVMAG916

15thApril 2025