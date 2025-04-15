United States (USA) Drone Services Market worth $18,031.5 million by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The US Drone Services market is projected to reach USD 18,031.5 million by 2029 from an estimated USD 6,465.6 million in 2024, at a CAGR of 22.8% during the forecast period according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The drone services market is poised to grow as industries increasingly adopt UAV technology for applications ranging from aerial inspections to precision agriculture. Advancements in automation, data analytics, and regulatory support are further driving demand, making drones an essential tool for enhancing efficiency and reducing operational costs.

View detailed Table of Content here - https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/drone-services-market-80726041.html

The platform services segment accounted for the largest share of the type segment in the US Drone Services market in 2023.

Based on Type, The US Drone services market is segmented into platform services (Piloting and operations, Data analysis, data processing), MRO, simulation and training. The demand for drone services is rising as businesses seek efficient solutions for piloting, operations, data analysis, and processing. Skilled drone pilots are essential for industries like agriculture, construction, and infrastructure, where precision and expertise are critical. Beyond flying, companies are increasingly relying on advanced data analysis and processing to extract valuable insights from aerial imagery, improving decision-making and operational efficiency. As automation and AI-driven analytics continue to evolve, the need for specialized drone service providers is expected to grow. With industries recognizing the cost and time savings of drone-based solutions, the market for these services is set for significant expansion.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=80726041

The Inspection and Monitoring accounted for the largest share of the application segment in the US UAV Drone services market in 2023.

Based on application, The US Drone services market is segmented into Inspection and Monitoring, Mapping and Surveying, Transport and delivery, filming and photography, security, search and rescue, and spraying and seeding. Growing emphasis on environmental monitoring and inspection to drive the demand for inspection and monitoring services. Drones are widely used for Inspection and monitoring purposes across wind farms, power lines, and bridges. Wind farm operators largely benefit from the advantages of drone services. In a short duration, drones can capture images of the wind turbine blades and transmit the footage to the technician, who can assimilate and analyze the turbines for any structural defects. They can reduce the inspection time by up to 70%.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=80726041

The point segment accounted for the largest share of the solution segment in the US Drone Services market in 2023.

Based on solution, the US Drone services industry is segmented into End-to-End and Point solution. Growing applications in surveying, mapping, and delivery services to drive the demand for point solutions. Point Solutions used in the drone services industry are designed for specific services offered by drone operators. These solutions work efficiently in specific areas of functionalities such as surveying, mapping, and delivery services. Various companies provide standardized services through drones for specific industries, including agriculture, transportation, construction and mining.

The report profiles key players in the US Drone Services companies such as Precision Hawk (US), Vermeer (US), AgEagle Aerial Systems (US), Sharper Shape Inc. (US), DroneDeploy Inc. (US), Identified Technologies (US), Zipline (US), Matternet, Inc. (US), Skydrop (US), Zeitview (US), Dronegenuity (US), and Mistras Group, Inc. (US) among others.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=80726041

Browse Adjacent Market: Aerospace and Defence Market Research Reports &Consulting

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

In addition, MarketsandMarkets SalesIQ enables sales teams to identify high-priority accounts and uncover hidden opportunities, helping them build more pipeline and win more deals with precision.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/drone-services-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/usa-drone-services.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/united-states-usa-drone-services-market-worth-18-031-5-million-by-2029---exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-302428660.html