Elvictor Group Inc.: Elvictor Group Issues 2024 Annual Report

Elvictor Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:ELVG) ("Elvictor" or the "Company"), a leader in digitalized maritime crew management, today announced the filing of its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company also reiterated key developments and recent corporate milestones.

The report details Elvictor's financial and operational performance, highlighting a year of stable revenues and a return to profitability. For 2024, the Company reported $2.4 million in revenue, with net income of $199,780, compared to a net loss of $222,727 in 2023, driven by improved cost control and operational efficiencies.

Konstantinos Galanakis, CEO of Elvictor Group, commented: "We are pleased with our return to profitability in 2024, which reflects our commitment to operational discipline, digital transformation, and transparent governance. Last year marked a pivotal moment for us as we optimized our cost structure, initiated the deployment of a new AI-driven financial system, and laid the foundation for greater market visibility with our successful application to the OTC ID tier. We're excited about the opportunities ahead as we continue to modernize our operations and expand our presence in the market."

The full report is available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on the Company's website via EDGAR at www.elvictorgroup.com.

About Elvictor Group, Inc.

Elvictor Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:ELVG) is transforming the fragmented maritime industry through its fully digitalized crew and ship management platform designed to enhance operational efficiency and reduce costs. With a strategic focus on AI-driven workforce solutions, M&A-driven expansion, and cost-efficient vessel ownership, Elvictor is ushering in a new era of transparency in the shipping industry. For more information about Elvictor Group, please visit: https://www.elvictorgroup.com/, and follow us on LinkedIn.

Investor and Media Contact:

Investor Relations

Jonathan.Paterson@harbor-access.com

Tel +1 475 477 9401

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release may be forward-looking statements or statements of future expectations based on currently available information. Such statements are naturally subject to risks and uncertainties. Factors such as the development of general economic conditions, future market conditions, unusual catastrophic loss events, changes in the capital markets and other circumstances may cause the actual events or results to be materially different from those anticipated by such statements. The Company does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, completeness or updated status of such statements. Therefore, in no case whatsoever will the Company and its affiliates be liable to anyone for any decision made or action taken in conjunction with the information and/or statements in this press release or for any related damages.

