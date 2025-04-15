PayMyTuition Launches AI-Driven Accounts Payable Module for Higher Education

New embedded solution streamlines AP workflows, boosts financial control, and delivers intelligent automation for faster, safer vendor payments across domestic and international channels.

PayMyTuition, a leader in transformative payment solutions for the education sector, today announced the launch of its next-generation, AI-powered Accounts Payable module, now fully embedded within Ellucian Banner, Ellucian Colleague, PeopleSoft, and Workday ERP platforms.

Built to meet the evolving needs of colleges and universities, this fully integrated solution automates the full accounts payable lifecycle-simplifying complex workflows, enhancing visibility, and delivering unmatched flexibility for both domestic and international payments.

A Game-Changer for Higher Education Finance Teams

With rising vendor expectations and increased pressure on finance departments to deliver faster, more secure payments, PayMyTuition's new module sets a new standard with features designed to:

Eliminate manual inefficiencies

Enhance financial control

Reduce risk and human error

Improve supplier satisfaction

Feature-Rich Capabilities That Make a Difference

FOR DOMESTIC PAYMENTS:

Seamless Bank Flexibility: Institutions can work with any bank of their choice for low-cost, fast reimbursements - with full control over payment timing and tracking.

Real-Time Payment Tracking: Gain full visibility from initiation to completion, ensuring no payment falls through the cracks.

Bulk & On-Demand Recipient Management: Add or update multiple payees with ease - no delays, no complexity.

Automated Risk Controls: AI-backed fraud mitigation and top-tier security protocols ensure payments are accurate and secure.

FOR INTERNATIONAL PAYMENTS:

Global Currency Payments: Pay vendors on time and in their local currency, enhancing relationships and maintaining compliance.

Smart Remittance Tools: Access best-in-market FX rates while simplifying global payments across borders.

Exchange Rate Optimization: Leverage real-time automation to maximize savings on international transfers.

Streamlined Cross-Border Workflows: No more manual uploads or file transfers - everything flows directly from your ERP system.

Transforming Finance Operations with Embedded Intelligence

"Higher education institutions need scalable solutions that match the complexity of their payment ecosystems," said Arif Harji, Chief Market Strategist at PayMyTuition. "By launching an accounts payable module that's AI-driven, ERP-integrated, and globally capable, we're enabling finance teams to operate faster, smarter, and with total peace of mind."

This launch reinforces PayMyTuition's commitment to empowering educational institutions with frictionless financial technology, designed to drive operational excellence and stakeholder satisfaction.

About PayMyTuition

PayMyTuition is an award-winning provider of global payment solutions built specifically for the education sector. By integrating cutting-edge technologies with major ERP systems, PayMyTuition simplifies the way institutions manage tuition, non-tuition, and vendor payments - domestically and globally.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Media Relations, PayMyTuition

media@paymytuition.com

www.paymytuition.com

SOURCE: PayMyTuition

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire