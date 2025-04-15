Duly Health and Care's Surgical Centers in Lombard, Westmont Named 2025 Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers by U.S. News and World Report

Duly Health and Care is proud to announce that two of its ambulatory surgery centers, Duly Surgery Center Lombard and Duly Surgery Center Westmont, have been named to U.S. News and World Report's 2025 list of the Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers.

Duly Surgical Center Lombard was recognized for Colonoscopy & Endoscopy as well as Orthopedics & Spine, while Duly Surgery Center Westmont earned top marks in Orthopedics & Spine.

"This honor validates Duly's ongoing commitment to delivering outstanding patient outcomes in a safe and comfortable environment," said Dr. Paul Merrick, chief physician executive. "Through our ambulatory surgery centers, we're delivering more accessible, efficient, and patient-centered care. We are grateful to the physicians, nurses, and care teams who deliver this outstanding care every day. It's deeply rewarding to see their work recognized among the best in the nation."

U.S. News and World Report, in collaboration with CareJourney by Arcadia, evaluated over 4,300 surgery centers across four specialties, basing its ratings on objective, risk-adjusted measures of patient outcomes, including complication avoidance, reductions in emergency room visits, and fewer unplanned hospitalizations. To ensure fair comparisons among ambulatory surgery centers, the analysis accounted for each patient's pre-existing conditions and other risk factors. In all, fewer than 17% of evaluated centers earned a "Best Ambulatory Surgery Center" rating.

Duly's recognition from U.S. News and World Report reflects the medical practice's unwavering focus on delivering the highest quality care for patients in settings that best meet their needs.

"Our comprehensive spine surgery program is just one example of the advanced outpatient care we're proud to offer at Duly," said Dr. Ashish Patel, spine surgeon and chair of Duly's Spine Department. "Minimally invasive procedures in our surgery centers allow patients to recover faster in a setting designed around their comfort and safety. This recognition underscores the dedication of our entire surgical team-and I'm proud to work alongside colleagues who bring the same level of focus and excellence to every specialty we serve."

"U.S. News' second edition of the ambulatory surgery centers ratings empowers consumers to find a local outpatient facility that matches their surgical needs with exceptional outcomes," said Chelsey Wen, senior health data analyst at U.S. News. "These ratings help patients, in consultation with their doctors, choose facilities focused on quality and safety."

DMG Surgical Center, LLC dba Duly Surgery Center Lombard and Chicago Prostate Cancer Surgery Center, LLC dba Duly Surgery Center Westmont.

###

To find a surgery center near you or make an appointment, visit duly?healthand?care?.com.

About Duly Health and Care

The Duly Health and Care brand consists of some of the largest independent, multi-specialty, physician-directed medical groups in the nation, with more than 1,000 primary care and specialty care providers and over 6,000 team members across more than 150 locations. The Duly Health and Care brand includes three medical groups -- DuPage Medical Group Ltd., Quincy Medical Group, and The South Bend Clinic LLC. Duly is deeply committed to caring for patients in traditional and value-based care arrangements, ensuring a focus on quality, efficiency, and enhanced patient experiences throughout the Midwest.

For more information, visit duly?healthand?care?.com.

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader for journalism that empowers consumers, citizens, business leaders and policy officials to make confident decisions in all aspects of their lives and communities. A multifaceted media company, U.S. News provides unbiased rankings, independent reporting and analysis, and consumer advice to millions of people on USNews.com each month. A pillar in Washington for more than 90 years, U.S. News is the trusted home for in-depth and exclusive insights on education, health, politics, the economy, personal finance, travel, automobiles, real estate, careers and consumer products and services.

Contact Information

Amy Martin

amy@keybridge.biz

(202) 988-3222

SOURCE: Duly Health and Care

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire