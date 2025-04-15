STACK Construction Technologies Expands Executive Team to Accelerate Growth and Customer Impact

Rapid-growth in key market segment drives two new leadership appointments as the company continues to scale and drive ConTech innovation

STACK Construction Technologies, an industry-leading cloud-based construction software platform, is pleased to announce two key leadership appointments as the company continues to scale and expand its market presence. Julie Stevens has joined the company as Vice President of Customer Success, and Aaron Kivett has been promoted to Vice President of Partnerships & Product Marketing.

Julie Stevens, VP of Customer Success



These additions mark another milestone in STACK's period of rapid growth and strategic momentum, underscoring the company's commitment to building a world-class leadership team and delivering exceptional customer value.

Julie Stevens brings more than 20 years of experience in customer success and client services, most recently serving as Vice President of Client Services at eSUB Construction Software. With deep expertise in SaaS and construction technology, she has a proven track record of driving measurable improvements in customer retention, product adoption, and recurring revenue. At STACK, she will lead efforts to optimize customer experience and scale the company's professional services and success teams.

"Julie's leadership is a critical lever in achieving our 2025 growth targets," said Ray DeZenzo, CEO of STACK. "Her industry knowledge, operational excellence, and customer-first mindset make her an ideal addition to our executive team as we continue to unlock new levels of performance."

Additionally, STACK is proud to announce the promotion of Aaron Kivett to Vice President of Partnerships and Product Marketing. Since joining STACK, Aaron has played a pivotal role in shaping our integration and enterprise product strategy as well as expanding partner relationships that fuel innovation and customer growth. In his expanded role, Aaron will further align STACK's strategic partnerships with the product vision, ensuring the platform continues to evolve to meet the needs of modern contractors.

These leadership changes follow the recent appointments of Ray DeZenzo as Chief Executive Officer and Brian Steinart as Vice President of Product, signaling STACK's continued investment in scaling its team and deepening its impact across the construction industry.

"STACK is leveling up in every sense-team, technology, and customer outcomes," said DeZenzo. "As we move into this next phase of growth, we're focused on building the kind of leadership team that can transform not only our company but the construction technology space at large."

###

Please contact Darcie Burroughs at dburroughs@stackct.com to book interviews and for more information about STACK and this release.

About STACK Construction Technologies

From project evaluation to completion, contractors use STACK's cloud-based software to help run their business and maximize their profits. Our preconstruction solutions enable fast and accurate takeoff and estimating, as well as providing a centralized hub where plans, specs, and other construction documents can be stored, evaluated, measured, and shared. Our construction solutions power real-time field and project collaboration by allowing teams to quickly and easily review, annotate, compare, and share plans, anywhere, from any device. STACK's superior collaboration tools ultimately improve project outcomes and profitability for contractors.

Contact Information

Darcie Burroughs

Content Marketing Specialist

dburroughs@stackct.com

917-254-5122

SOURCE: STACK Construction Technologies

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire