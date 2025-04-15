Baylink Biosciences To Highlight New Preclinical Data At The American Association For Cancer Research Annual Meeting

Preclinical results for lead ADC candidate BLB-101 for Claudin 6/9+ tumors to be presented

Data supporting the rationale for Baylink's innovative ADC linker technology enabling delivery of degraders, dual payload antibody drug conjugates, and high drug to antibody ratio chemotherapy will be presented.

Baylink Biosciences today announced that new preclinical data from its portfolio will be presented at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting from April 25-30, 2025, in Chicago, IL. These data provide insights into the potential of Baylink's innovative Antibody Drug Conjugate platform in treatment of cancers with high unmet medical need. Scientists at Baylink have invented a platform technology that enables the delivery of a variety of payloads including hydrophobic chemotherapy and protein degrader drugs at a high drug to antibody ratio while preserving stability and pharmacokinetic characteristics to enable application in ADC format. The innovative linker panel combined with Baylink's proprietary payloads create a deep well of products, including dual payload ADC designs, and Degrader Antibody Conjugates (DAC) with potential application in cancer treatment.

Preclinical data from Baylink's most advanced candidate (BLB-101) will be presented. BLB-101 is an antibody drug conjugate designed to target Claudin 6/9 and deliver the topoisomerase 1 inhibitor, exatecan in a highly efficient manner with a drug to antibody ratio of 8. Claudin 6 (CLDN6) is a tight junction protein that is highly expressed in various human cancers, including ovarian cancer, endometrial cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), but is absent in normal adult tissues. Claudin 9 (CLDN9), which shares high homology with CLDN6, exhibits a similar expression pattern-being nearly undetectable in normal tissues but upregulated in ovarian and endometrial cancers.

Data generated to support the rationale for Baylink's innovative linker platform will also be presented. Baylink's linker platform is designed to reduce non-specific uptake into healthy tissues and cells while enhancing potency by improving ADC's homogeneity, stability, PK, and efficacy. The platform also has the ability to deliver ADCs with multiple payload classes.

"We are very pleased to share these results from Baylink's innovative antibody drug conjugate platform. The data presented at this year's AACR meeting demonstrate the potential for Baylink's technology to overcome critical challenges in the ADC field," said Alice Chen, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer and Founder of Baylink. "In addition to sharing details on our platform technology, we are presenting data for one of our lead products, BLB-101, a novel antibody targeting CLDN6/9, conjugated to our linker BL001 delivering exatecan. We believe BLB-101 offers the potential for best in class performance for CLDN6/9+ tumors such as ovarian, endometrial, and lung cancer."

A linker platform for antibody drug conjugates (ADCs): expanding the therapeutic window

Poster number:7463

Session Date and Time: April 30, 2025, 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Preclinical evaluation of BLB-101, a topoisomerase-inhibitor-based anti-CLDN6/9 antibody-drug conjugate featuring a proprietary hydrophilic linker

Poster number:1578

Session Date and Time: April 28, 2025, 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM

About Baylink Biosciences innovative linker technology

Baylink's linker technology was designed to overcome key challenges in the antibody drug conjugate field such as tumor resistance, lack of payload diversity, and narrow therapeutic window. Using proprietary, innovative linker designs, Baylink scientists created a panel of linkers enabling delivery of challenging drug payloads. Drugs that are hydrophobic in nature are problematic for delivery using traditional ADC linker technology. Baylink scientists incorporated design features into the linker technology that allows conjugation of these hydrophobic payloads with high DAR. Additionally, the linker technology effectively reduces non-tumor-antigen-specific uptake into healthy tissues and cells reducing potential for adverse events. The overall resulting ADCs have potential for better efficacy and safety. The platform is also enabling delivery of multiple payloads, so called dual payload ADCs.

About Baylink Biosciences

Baylink Biosciences is an innovation driven biopharma company focused on development of transformative therapeutics to treat cancer. Baylink is developing a portfolio of next generation antibody drug conjugates with innovation and precision to enable the next wave of breakthrough medicines. Baylink's approach leverages a technology platform of novel linkers combined with innovative payloads to build highly differentiated products for treatment of cancer. For more information visit www.baylinkbio.com

