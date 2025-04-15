Curiteva Surpasses 5,000 Levels Treated with Its Novel Inspire Cervical 3D Printed Trabecular PEEK

Curiteva, Inc., a pioneering technology and manufacturing company, is pleased to announce a significant achievement with over 5,000 levels successfully treated using the Inspire Cervical implant, just two years after its first surgical use in April 2023. This milestone highlights the continued adoption of the novel 3D printed trabecular PEEK implant, further establishing Curiteva's presence as a leader in spine innovation.

Spine surgeons continue to see profound benefits from Inspire Technology. Chambliss Harrod, MD from The Spine Center of Louisiana commented, "I've seen remarkable radiographic evidence with the Inspire platform, including visible bone growth within the graft window and through the implant within just 3 to 6 months. This provides clinicians with an unparalleled ability to assess healing and progress reliably."

"With this implant, I often require little to no bracing and have significantly greater confidence in both fusion rates and patient satisfaction during multilevel ACDF procedures," stated John Johnson, MD from SportsMed Orthopedic Surgery and Spine Center in Alabama.

Mark N. Hadley, MD from the University of Alabama Department of Neurosurgery in Birmingham, Alabama looked at the Inspire Technology from a global scale and said, "After using Allograft for 30+ years, I have finally found a viable replacement for bone. These Curiteva implants have the potential to revolutionize not only spine care but also a wide range of other applications where previously bone might have been used. This technology has set a new standard in patient care through its innovative design and exceptional biomechanical and potential biological properties."

Engineered with Curiteva's proprietary and internally developed Fused Filament Fabrication 3D printers, Inspire implants feature a fully interconnected and integrated porous structure traversing the entire implant. Combined with its HAFUSE sub-micron nano-texturing, the Inspire implant promotes through-growth, creating a superior biological environment for bone integration.

Looking to build on this momentum, Curiteva plans a full commercial release after a successful alpha launch of the Inspire TLIF Anterior and Inspire TLIF Oblique implants later this month. Additionally, the company is set to roll out alpha launches for its ALIF portfolio, encompassing Monolithic, Thoracolumbar Plate and Standalone implants later this year. "These achievements reflect the synergy of innovative technology, world class manufacturing, vibrant partnerships, and clinical trust," commented Chad Falciani, Curiteva's Founder and Chairman of the Board.

Curiteva is a privately held technology and manufacturing company based in Huntsville, AL. Our business is founded on a commitment to building world-class manufacturing, accelerating research and development, maintaining lean operational discipline, and delivering novel technology to meet the evolving needs of our customers and the patients they serve. Curiteva is pioneering 3D printing of Trabecular PEEK implants with a proprietary HAFUSE sub-micron surface designed to revolutionize how engineered structures and implant biomaterials promote osseointegration, accelerate healing, and improve patient outcomes. For more information, please visit www.curiteva.com

