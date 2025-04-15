Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW), a leader in space infrastructure for the next generation space economy, announced today it has been awarded a contract from prime contractor Thales Alenia Space, the joint venture between Thales 67% and Leonardo 33%, to provide four docking mechanisms for the European Space Agency's habitation module for the lunar Gateway (the Lunar I-Hab).

Redwire's wholly-owned Belgian subsidiary, Redwire Space NV, has been awarded the contract to deliver the International Berthing and Docking Mechanism (IBDM) for the Lunar I-Hab. The contract includes one active IBDM that will couple Lunar I-Hab to the rest of the Gateway; and three passive systems, which will be used as a docking port for other modules or visiting vehicles. The IBDM will enable safe transfers of crew and cargo, supporting continuous operations and missions within the Gateway lunar space station. The system incorporates advanced automation, precision alignment, and multiple redundancies to safeguard both the station and the crew aboard.

"We are honored to be selected by Thales Alenia Space to provide this critical capability for the Lunar I-Hab module," said Mike Gold, President of Civil and International Space at Redwire. "With decades of flight heritage, Redwire Europe is thrilled to play a vital role developing organic capability as the European market pivots toward increased independence in space and defense."

The Lunar I-Hab, built under Thales Alenia Space's prime contractorship, is ESA's habitation module which will provide living quarters, laboratory space, and mission support infrastructure for astronauts conducting long-duration missions in deep space. The Gateway Space Station is an international lunar-orbiting outpost designed to support crewed missions to the Moon while developing key technologies and experience for a future human mission to Mars.

About Redwire

Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW) is a global space infrastructure and innovation company enabling civil, commercial, and national security programs. Redwire's proven and reliable capabilities include avionics, sensors, power solutions, critical structures, mechanisms, radio frequency systems, platforms, missions, and microgravity payloads. Redwire combines decades of flight heritage and proven experience with an agile and innovative culture. Redwire's approximately 750 employees working from 17 facilities located throughout the United States and Europe are committed to building a bold future in space for humanity, pushing the envelope of discovery and science while creating a better world on Earth. For more information, please visit redwirespace.com.

