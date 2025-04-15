Pulsate, provider of mobile-first engagement solutions that deepen digital banking relationships and cut through noise in consumers' moments of need, announced the latest enhancements to its Opportunities Engine with the introduction of new integrations with other providers of CRM, core and SFTP. This expansion enhances Pulsate's ability to receive and process data from tools used by financial institutions, which in turn helps FIs create more effective and targeted marketing campaigns that support consumer needs.

In an effort to streamline the process of automating data passage across multiple enterprises, Pulsate's two-way integration feature allows FIs to access up-to-date information about their consumers' behaviors, preferences, and interactions, increasing the timeliness and personalization of their outreach. Using Pulsate's Opportunities Engine, FIs can reduce the time and effort required to create and execute marketing campaigns while focusing on delivering value to their account holders via digital banking channels. This ensures that the right message reaches the right customer at the most opportune moment, enhancing engagement and conversion rates.

Wichita, Kan.-based Meritrust Credit Union successfully employed an auto loan campaign through the Pulsate platform to generate a total loan value of $6.8 million and a profit of more than $243,000. Leveraging their own data to identify precise targeting, Meritrust achieved these substantial results from a single campaign.

Additionally, Meritrust has utilized Pulsate along with their pre-existing data to run engagement campaigns to further strengthen relationships with their existing members, including giving away tickets to local sporting events. These campaigns enable Meritrust to foster a stronger sense of community, enhance the overall member experience and build long-term loyalty among their members.

"Meritrust is a leading example of how community FIs can unlock the full potential of the tools and data they already have, effectively turning their digital banking platform into a growth engine that deepens member relationships," said Sarah Martin, CEO of Pulsate. "With the ability to process data from multiple sources, FIs can provide a more seamless and personalized member experience. This means they can send timely notifications, personalized offers, and relevant content based on the consumer's current context and actions, ultimately driving better results and higher customer satisfaction."

Pulsate will showcase Meritrust's campaign success at The Financial Brand Forum 2025 during a session led by Martin titled, "Win Like a Neobank: Aggressive Marketing That Won't Piss People Off." In this session, Martin will explore how FIs can turn passive engagement into active opportunities to grow deposits and loan balances while increasing loyalty and retention.

About Pulsate

Pulsate is a mobile-first, personalized consumer engagement platform, enabling customers to optimize revenue and engagement through their digital channels with data-driven, personalized, localized and relevant mobile marketing communications. Pulsate works with over 270 credit unions and community banks reaching 20 million consumers. Learn more at www.pulsatehq.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250415991822/en/

Contacts:

MEDIA CONTACT: Augusta Bauknight

For Pulsate

678-781-7214

augusta@williammills.com