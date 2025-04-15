NEWS: The Pinnacle Guide Announces Its Third List of PINNED Cocktail Bars

LONDON, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pinnacle Guide - the global 1, 2 & 3 PIN recognition system for the world's best cocktail bars - has announced the latest additions to its revered list, now taking the total to 85 PINNED bars around the world, since the launch in 2024.

31 bars have been newly-recognised with PINs - 25 with 1 PIN and six with 2 PINs - following a rigorous assessment of excellence, both behind and in front of the bar. No bar has been awarded 3 PINs, meaning Lyaness in London is still the only 3 PIN bar in the world.

In this round, The Pinnacle Guide extended their reach to include five new countries - France, Italy, Greece, Hong Kong and Switzerland - taking the total number of countries covered to twelve.

There are four newly awarded 1 PIN bars in London and Bristol and a new 2 PIN for Kioku Bar at The OWO, London. This makes The OWO (Old War Office) at 57 Whitehall the most PINNED venue in the world, with Spy Bar (2 PINs) and Guard's Bar (1 PIN) previously recognised.

The Pinnacle Guide is considered to be the most comprehensive accolade for cocktail bars globally, rapidly becoming the ultimate symbol of excellence and a trusted resource for discerning drinkers around the world.

The pioneering recognition system was created with the mission to challenge the status quo and is the first to formally reward exemplary standards on both sides of the bar. Starting with a transparent self-nomination process, The Pinnacle Guide first evaluates bars across key criteria, including their drinks program, staff welfare and sustainability efforts. This is followed by multiple in-person anonymous reviews by a global network of industry enthusiasts and experts. PINs are held for two years when bars can reapply to retain or raise their current PINNED status.

NEWLY-PINNED BARS

2 PIN Bars

Bar 1802, Paris, France

Kaito del Valle, Mexico City, Mexico

Kioku Bar at The OWO, London, UK

Little Red Door, Paris, France

The Bar In Front Of The Bar, Athens, Greece

The Cambridge Public House, Paris, France

1 PIN Bars

Aster Bar, Sydney, Australia

Baba Au Rum, Athens, Greece

BackDoor43, Milan, Italy

Candelaria, Paris, France

Cat Bite Club, Singapore

CERESIO 7, Milan, Italy

Cinquanta - Spirito Italiano, Pagani, Italy

Copper Spoon, Fort Wayne, USA

Dr. Zhivago Bar, Zurich, Switzerland

Dry Milano, Milan, Italy

Equal Parts, London, UK

Hanky Panky, Mexico City, Mexico

Le Mary Celeste, Paris, France

Manhattan, Singapore

Moebius, Milan, Italy

Sentaku Izakaya, Bologna, Italy

Service Bar, Washington DC, USA

Sexy Fish, Miami, USA

Shinji's, New York, USA

The Bar Below, London, UK

The Diplomat, Hong Kong

The K Bar, London, UK

The Milk Thistle, Bristol, UK

Thyme Bar, New York, USA

Tiger Bar, Nashville, USA

There are now 85 PINNED bars in twelve countries since

The Pinnacle Guide launched in May 2024. Full list HERE .

The Pinnacle Guide co-founder, Hannah Sharman-Cox said, "We believe that a great bar is one that not only provides an incredible drinks and hospitality experience for their guests, but also takes great care behind the scenes, including management of their staff and consideration for the environment. The most recent list of PINNED bars are yet another selection of venues that we can categorically say are doing great work, both sides of the bar."

IMAGE LIBRARY for the latest PINNED bars.