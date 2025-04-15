NEWS: Five Parisian Cocktail Bars Recognised by The Pinnacle Guide

PARIS, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pinnacle Guide - the 1, 2 & 3 PIN recognition system for the world's best cocktail bars - has added five Parisian bars to its revered global list.
With eight PINs between the five award-winning bars - this impressive achievement cements the city's position as a must-visit destination for cocktail enthusiasts. Bar 1802 in Hôtel Montecristo, Little Red Door and The Cambridge Public House were each awarded with 2 PINs (Outstanding) and Candelaria and Le Mary Celeste each awarded 1 PIN (Excellent).
The Pinnacle Guide is considered to be the most comprehensive accolade for cocktail bars globally, rapidly becoming the ultimate symbol of excellence and a trusted resource for discerning drinkers around the world.
The pioneering recognition system was created with the mission to challenge the status quo and is the first to formally reward exemplary standards on both sides of the bar. The Pinnacle Guide first evaluates bars across key criteria, including staff welfare and sustainability efforts. This is followed by multiple in-person anonymous reviews by a global network of industry enthusiasts and experts.
Globally, 31 bars have been newly-recognised with PINs - 25 with 1 PIN and six with 2 PINs. No bar has been awarded 3 PINs, meaning Lyaness in London is still the only 3 PIN bar in the world.
NEWLY-PINNED BARS
2 PIN Bars
Bar 1802, Paris, France
Kaito del Valle, Mexico City, Mexico
Kioku Bar at The OWO, London, UK
Little Red Door, Paris, France
The Bar In Front Of The Bar, Athens, Greece
The Cambridge Public House, Paris, France
1 PIN Bars
Aster Bar, Sydney, Australia
Baba Au Rum, Athens, Greece
BackDoor43, Milan, Italy
Candelaria, Paris, France
Cat Bite Club, Singapore
CERESIO 7, Milan, Italy
Cinquanta - Spirito Italiano, Pagani, Italy
Copper Spoon, Fort Wayne, USA
Dr. Zhivago Bar, Zurich, Switzerland
Dry Milano, Milan, Italy
Equal Parts, London, UK
Hanky Panky, Mexico City, Mexico
Le Mary Celeste, Paris, France
Manhattan, Singapore
Moebius, Milan, Italy
Sentaku Izakaya, Bologna, Italy
Service Bar, Washington DC, USA
Sexy Fish, Miami, USA
Shinji's, New York, USA
The Bar Below, London, UK
The Diplomat, Hong Kong
The K Bar, London, UK
The Milk Thistle, Bristol, UK
Thyme Bar, New York, USA
Tiger Bar, Nashville, USA
There are now 85 PINNED bars in twelve countries since The Pinnacle Guide launched in May 2024. Full list HERE.
IMAGE LIBRARY for the latest PINNED bars.
Media Contact
Rachel Harrison Communications
hello@thepinnacleguide.com