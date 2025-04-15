NEWS: Five Parisian Cocktail Bars Recognised by The Pinnacle Guide

PARIS, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pinnacle Guide - the 1, 2 & 3 PIN recognition system for the world's best cocktail bars - has added five Parisian bars to its revered global list.

With eight PINs between the five award-winning bars - this impressive achievement cements the city's position as a must-visit destination for cocktail enthusiasts. Bar 1802 in Hôtel Montecristo, Little Red Door and The Cambridge Public House were each awarded with 2 PINs (Outstanding) and Candelaria and Le Mary Celeste each awarded 1 PIN (Excellent).

The Pinnacle Guide is considered to be the most comprehensive accolade for cocktail bars globally, rapidly becoming the ultimate symbol of excellence and a trusted resource for discerning drinkers around the world.

The pioneering recognition system was created with the mission to challenge the status quo and is the first to formally reward exemplary standards on both sides of the bar. The Pinnacle Guide first evaluates bars across key criteria, including staff welfare and sustainability efforts. This is followed by multiple in-person anonymous reviews by a global network of industry enthusiasts and experts.

Globally, 31 bars have been newly-recognised with PINs - 25 with 1 PIN and six with 2 PINs. No bar has been awarded 3 PINs, meaning Lyaness in London is still the only 3 PIN bar in the world.

NEWLY-PINNED BARS

2 PIN Bars

Bar 1802, Paris, France

Kaito del Valle, Mexico City, Mexico

Kioku Bar at The OWO, London, UK

Little Red Door, Paris, France

The Bar In Front Of The Bar, Athens, Greece

The Cambridge Public House, Paris, France

1 PIN Bars

Aster Bar, Sydney, Australia

Baba Au Rum, Athens, Greece

BackDoor43, Milan, Italy

Candelaria, Paris, France

Cat Bite Club, Singapore

CERESIO 7, Milan, Italy

Cinquanta - Spirito Italiano, Pagani, Italy

Copper Spoon, Fort Wayne, USA

Dr. Zhivago Bar, Zurich, Switzerland

Dry Milano, Milan, Italy

Equal Parts, London, UK

Hanky Panky, Mexico City, Mexico

Le Mary Celeste, Paris, France

Manhattan, Singapore

Moebius, Milan, Italy

Sentaku Izakaya, Bologna, Italy

Service Bar, Washington DC, USA

Sexy Fish, Miami, USA

Shinji's, New York, USA

The Bar Below, London, UK

The Diplomat, Hong Kong

The K Bar, London, UK

The Milk Thistle, Bristol, UK

Thyme Bar, New York, USA

Tiger Bar, Nashville, USA

There are now 85 PINNED bars in twelve countries since The Pinnacle Guide launched in May 2024. Full list HERE.

IMAGE LIBRARY for the latest PINNED bars.