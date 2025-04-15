Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group: CIRQUE DU SOLEIL INTRODUCES NEW INTERACTIVE DIGITAL EXPERIENCE, OFFERING BACKSTAGE ACCESS TO FANS

Experience the world of KURIOS - Cabinet of Curiosities like never before with Parallel!, an interactive digital platform that lets viewers explore backstage, follow performers, and navigate the show for total immersion.

MONTREAL, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group ("Cirque du Soleil" or "the company"), in collaboration with Imagien, the company behind the interactive digital platform Parallel!, is excited to announce the launch of KURIOS - cabinet of Curiosities - In Parallel! . This groundbreaking digital format offers viewers behind-the-scenes access, parallel storylines, and a curated selection of stunning content, making them feel as if they were truly part of the show!

With this new format, friends and family can watch the show together while controlling their own experience and sharing the excitement in real time. By combining their TVs, phones, and tablets, fans unlock an interactive experience that transforms how they watch. It becomes a dynamic, social way to enjoy the show, where everyone can explore different aspects simultaneously.

"Our goal was to create the best possible experience, recognizing the importance of testing the market and understanding how fans would embrace this new offering. The overwhelmingly positive response has reinforced our commitment to delivering a seamless, user-friendly experience that brings the magic of Cirque du Soleil into homes around the world. By seamlessly blending technology, storytelling, and real-time interaction, we are redefining how fans experience Cirque du Soleil-not just as spectators, but as active participants in our universe. With significant effort and innovation, we've ensured that audiences can enjoy it anytime, anywhere, with ease and excitement. And this is just the beginning of a deeper, more meaningful connection with our audience-every day of the year", says Anne Belliveau, Chief Customer Experience Officer at Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group.

Even before watching the main stage show, viewers can explore the venue in a whole new way. They can visit the VIP area, go backstage to see performers preparing, and witness the detailed work that brings the spectacle to life. Viewers can follow different characters, use an interactive map to navigate through locations, and explore multiple areas of the venue, offering them exclusive access like never before.

For the company, KURIOS - cabinet of Curiosities - In Parallel! marks a pivotal point in how they expand their reach globally and draw new fans to the brand. "It truly aligns with our commitment to bringing Cirque du Soleil into people's daily lives and encouraging them to attend our Big Top shows when they come to their city" says Anne Belliveau. This new interactive experience in collaboration with Imagien perfectly embodies our vision of going beyond the stage by offering fans our beloved intellectual properties in various formats, available whenever they want" she adds.

The company is currently engaged in active discussions with Imagien to bring viewers more iconic shows from its portfolio in this format and to strengthen its presence in markets across the globe.

"We are proud to partner with Cirque du Soleil and provide the technology and platform behind this revolutionary interactive experience. We are looking forward to supporting Cirque du Soleil as they continue to grow and bring their iconic performances to audiences worldwide" says Danny Theis, CEO of Imagien.

KURIOS - cabinet of Curiosities - In Parallel! is now available for purchase in select markets at https://event.imagien.com/kurios

About Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group

Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group is a world leader in live entertainment. Building on four decades of pushing the boundaries of the imagination, the artistic entertainment company brings its creative approach to a large variety of artistic forms such as live shows, multimedia productions, long-form content, music, immersive experiences, and special events. Since its creation in 1984, more than 400 million people have been inspired on 6 continents and 86 countries. The Canadian company now employs almost 4000 employees, including 1200 artists from more than 80 different nationalities. Along with its affiliates-Blue Man Group, VStar Entertainment Group, and The Works Entertainment-Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group continues to expand its creative reach. For more information about Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, please visit http://www.cirquedusoleil.com .

About Imagien

Imagien, in partnership with world-class entertainment leaders, is transforming the industry by bringing live events into the home. Through its innovative platform and technology, Imagien enables rights holders to turn their live shows into immersive, interactive experiences for audiences at home. By collaborating with rights holders, producers, promoters, and the entertainment industry, Imagien is leading the future of in-home entertainment - delivering live performances to millions of people around the world - all from the comfort of their homes. For more information about Imagien, please visit imagien.com

