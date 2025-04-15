Anzeige
15.04.2025 13:12 Uhr
Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)

Finanznachrichten News

Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 15

Invesco Asia Dragon Trust plc (IAD)

As at close of business on 14-April-2025

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue

339.48p

INCLUDING current year revenue

341.56p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173

Invesco Global Equity Income Trust Plc (IGET)

As at close of business on 14-April-2025

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue

312.07p

INCLUDING current year revenue

312.07p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596


