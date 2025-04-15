ZAP Surgical Systems, Inc., a global leader in non-invasive robotic brain surgery, today announced its participation in the 2025 annual ESTRO (European Society for Radiotherapy and Oncology) scientific meeting, taking place May 2-5 in Vienna, Austria. For the first time, ZAP will be exhibiting at ESTRO, showcasing its pioneering ZAP-X® Gyroscopic Radiosurgery® platform alongside its newly unveiled ZAP-Axon® Radiosurgery Planning System

The ZAP-X® Gyroscopic Radiosurgery® full-scale display at the 2025 European Society for Radiotherapy and Oncology (ESTRO) scientific meeting.

Throughout the meeting, attendees will have the opportunity to experience a full-scale model of the ZAP-X, a revolutionary innovation dedicated to cranial radiosurgery that eliminates the need for expensive radiation-shielded vaults and does not rely on Cobalt-60 radioactive sources. The exhibit will also feature demonstration workstations for the recently announced ZAP-Axon® software, providing hands-on experience with ZAP's state-of-the-art radiosurgery planning system.

"We are thrilled to bring the ZAP-X platform to the esteemed ESTRO community for the first time," said John R. Adler, MD, ZAP Surgical founder and CEO, as well as Emeritus Dorothy TK Chan Professor of Neurosurgery and Radiation Oncology at Stanford University. "By combining gyroscopic radiation targeting, a vault-free design, and modern linear accelerator technology, ZAP-X represents a significant leap forward in expanding global access to elite radiosurgical treatments."

The ZAP-X system is uniquely characterized by its gyroscopic mobility, allowing radiosurgical beams to be delivered from thousands of unique angles within a larger spherical workspace. This advanced technique is designed to improve the precision of high-dose radiation targeting, ensuring maximum focus on the tumor while reducing radiation exposure to nearby healthy brain tissue and critical structures. In addition to aiming to minimize potential risks, this innovative approach also seeks to safeguard patient cognitive function.

"ZAP-X enables radiation oncologists to easily expand their programs without the need for a bunker, and consequently, free up non-specialized delivery systems for additional conventional radiotherapy cases," added Adler. "And as cancer treatments improve and patients live longer, the ultra-low ambient radiation exposure of ZAP-X also supports the potential for additional future SRS treatments without the historically elevated risks of inducing patient cognitive deficit."

Throughout ESTRO 2025, Dr. Adler along with the ZAP team will provide periodic in-booth introductory ZAP-X presentations, offering attendees an exclusive opportunity to learn firsthand how ZAP is transforming the field of stereotactic radiosurgery, and making world-class SRS available anywhere, everywhere.

* The ZAP-Axon Radiosurgery Planning System is pending US FDA 510(k) and EU CE clearance mark declaration.

About ZAP Surgical Systems, Inc.

ZAP Surgical Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures the ZAP-X® Gyroscopic Radiosurgery® platform. ZAP was founded in 2014 by Dr. John R. Adler, Emeritus Dorothy TK Chan Professor of Neurosurgery and Radiation Oncology at Stanford University. Dr. Adler is also renowned as the inventor of the CyberKnife system and founder of Accuray, Inc. The ZAP-X platform incorporates a unique vault-free design that typically eliminates the need for costly shielded treatment rooms. ZAP-X also utilizes a modern linear accelerator to eliminate legacy use of Cobalt-60. Learn more at ZAP Surgical and follow us on LinkedIn.

