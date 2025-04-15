Conceived for industrial applications, the Danae heat pump system is available in 10 versions with cooling capacities ranging from 22. 1 kW to 156. 9 kW and heating capacities spanning from 24. 8 kW and 181. 6 kW. Italian heating and cooling specialist Tecnofreddo and Italy-based compressor manufacturer Frascold have launched a propane (R290) heat pump for applications requiring elevated temperatures. The Danae heat pump system relies on the ATEX-HT compressors developed by Frascold and is reportedly able to reach a temperature of 80 C. "These compressors are built to maintain high reliability ...

