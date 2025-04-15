Victoria, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 15, 2025) - Tiny Ltd (TSXV: TINY) ("Tiny" or "the "Company"), a Canadian technology holding company, today announced that it will report its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2024, before market open on Tuesday, April 29, 2025.

The Company will subsequently hold a conference call to provide a business update on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. ET. The call will be hosted by:

Jordan Taub, CEO

Mike McKenna, CFO

A question & answer session will follow the business update.

Conference Call Details

Date: Tuesday, April 29, 2025

Time: 8:00 am ET

Dial-in Numbers: (US) 1.646.307.1963 or 1.800.715.9871 (Canada) 1.647.932.3411 or

1.800.715.9871

Access Code: 6659147

This live call is also being webcast and can be accessed by going to: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/797598501

An archived telephone replay of the call will be available for one week following the call by dialing 1.800.770.2030 and entering access code 6659147 followed by the # key.

About Tiny

Tiny acquires businesses using a founder-friendly approach, while focusing on valuation, recurring revenues, and free cash flow potential. The Company expects to hold businesses for the long-term, with a parent-level focus on capital allocation, collaborative management and operations, and incentive structures within the operating companies to drive results for Tiny and its shareholders.

Tiny currently has three principle reporting segments: Digital Services, which help some of the world's top companies design, build and ship amazing products and services; Software and Apps, which is home to leading applications and themes powering forward-thinking merchants worldwide, primarily in the Shopify ecosystem; and Creative Platform, which is composed primarily of Dribbble, the social network for designers and digital creatives, as well as Creative Market, a premier online marketplace for digital assets such as fonts, graphics and templates.

For more about Tiny, please visit www.tiny.com or refer to the public disclosure documents available under Tiny's SEDAR profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

