Dreame Technology to Unveil Strategic New Product Lineup and First MEA Flagship Store in Dubai on April 24

Featuring the X50 UC, H15 Pro, and more; Dreame to open first MEA flagship store at Dubai Hills Mall on April 24, 2025

DUBAI, UAE, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As demand for smart home technology accelerates across the Middle East & Africa (MEA), Dreame Technology, a global leader in smart home appliances, is expanding its presence with the launch of its latest product lineup and the opening of its first MEA flagship store at Dubai Hills Mall, First Floor, FF-247, scheduled for 1:30 PM on April 24, 2025.

At an exclusive launch event, Dreame will unveil its most advanced lineup of cleaning and personal care innovations to elevate everyday living across MEA. Highlights include the X50 Ultra Complete (X50 UC) Robovac, the world's first* robotic vacuum with retractable legs, and the H15 Pro Wet and Dry Vacuum, featuring the first AI-powered robotic arm for gap-free cleaning. The lineup also features the Z30, Dreame's most powerful cordless stick vacuum; the Airstyle Pro, a 7-in-1 professional styling tool; and the PM20 Air Purifier with adaptive airflow technology.

The launch will also mark the opening of Dreame's first MEA flagship store, representing a key milestone in the company's global expansion strategy and its first offline retail space in the region.

To celebrate the grand opening, Dreame has prepared exclusive in-store offers. Shoppers can receive gifts with their qualifying purchases, including a free Pocket Hair Dryer and a Dreame Coffee Maker Set. Customers who spend over AED 500 will also have a chance to win prizes worth AED 5,999 - featuring the X50 UC Robovac. In addition, visitors can enjoy live styling sessions, with professional demonstrations, styling tips, and an exclusive styling experience.

The launch event will offer partners, consumers, and media a firsthand look at Dreame's latest innovations, reinforcing the brand's commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology, smart living, and modern style.

About Dreame Technology

Founded in 2017, Dreame Technology focuses on smart home cleaning appliances with a vision to empower lives through technology.

For more details on the event and exclusive offers, follow Dreame Arabia on Instagram or visit Amazon to explore the X50 UC Robovac.

Note: *World's 1st Robotic Retractable Legs certified by Frost & Sullivan. Based on research conducted by the manufacturer as of Dec. 2024, within the robot Vacuum category;

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2662538/Dreame_Technology_to_Unveil_Strategic_New_Product_Lineup_and_First_MEA_Flagship_Store_in_Dubai_on_Ap.jpg

