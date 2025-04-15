South-Tek Systems Expands Into Comprehensive Compressed Air Solutions

Customers can now optimize critical operations with single-source compressors, dryers, filters and nitrogen generators

South-Tek Systems , a global leader in nitrogen generation solutions, is excited to announce the expansion of its product line to include a full suite of South-Tek branded compressed air solutions, including compressors, dryers and filters . This strategic move marks a significant shift for South-Tek, broadening its focus from nitrogen generation to encompass a comprehensive range of air and gas solutions.

With this expansion, South-Tek Systems now offers a one-stop solution for industrial end-users, distributors, and original equipment manufacturers seeking reliable and high-performance compressed air systems. The addition of compressors, dryers and filters complements South-Tek's existing nitrogen generators, providing customers with a complete solution for their air and gas needs.

"This launch marks a significant step in our mission to provide unmatched control, performance and expertise," said South-Tek Systems CEO, Jens Bolleyer . "As the leading single-source provider of gas generation and compressed air solutions, we now offer a comprehensive product suite under one brand, giving our customers the confidence of relying on one vendor and exceptional support for all their needs."

South-Tek Systems' new line of compressors is designed for maximum efficiency and durability, offering reliable performance and low maintenance costs. The addition of dryers and filters ensures clean, dry air, protecting equipment and optimizing system performance.

"We are thrilled to expand our product offerings and provide our customers with a comprehensive compressed air solution," said Dustin Parscal , National Sales Manager at South-Tek Systems. "This expansion allows us to better serve our customers and streamline their operations by offering a single source for all their mission critical air and gas requirements."

Key highlights of the expanded product line include:

Complete Compressed Air Solutions: Compressors, dryers and filters added to the existing nitrogen generator offerings.

One-Stop Solution: Customers can now rely on South-Tek Systems for all their air and gas needs.

Expertise and Support: Unmatched service with PhD-level engineering expertise and a comprehensive support team.

High-Performance Products: Designed for optimal uptime and superior ROI, backed by a comprehensive warranty.

South-Tek Systems will be launching their new compressors product line at the AICD tradeshow (Association of Independent Compressor Distributors) on April 27, 2025.

South-Tek Systems is committed to providing superior expertise, control and performance through its comprehensive product suite, ensuring customers can streamline mission-critical operations with complete compressed air solutions engineered for excellence.

For more information about South-Tek Systems and its expanded product line, please visit southteksystems.com .

About South-Tek Systems

South-Tek Systems is a leading provider of mission-critical complete air and gas solutions through our distribution network, offering a full suite of products from nitrogen generators to compressors, filters, and dryers. With decades of experience in the field, South-Tek Systems continues to deliver cutting-edge, cost-saving solutions that drive operational efficiency and sustainability. For more information about South-Tek Systems compressors or to request a quote, visit southteksystems.com .

