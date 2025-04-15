TPAY MOBILE: tpay Appoints Payments & Fintech Industry Leader Burhan Eliaçik to Board

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- tpay, the leading payment connector in the META region, has appointed Burhan Eliaçik as a member to its Board of Directors. Eliaçik brings over 25 years of payments and fintech expertise, further strengthening tpay's governance and strategic oversight.

Eliaçik has played a pivotal role in the evolution of the payments industry in Türkiye, with extensive experience across card payments, mobile transactions, and B2B financial solutions. His career spans executive and board-level positions at some of Türkiye's leading payments and fintech organisations.

"We're thrilled to welcome Burhan to tpay's Board," said Isik Uman, Group CEO of tpay. "I believe that with his extensive experience in fintech and payments, combined with his track record of transforming businesses, Burhan will make valuable contributions to tpay's efforts to expand into new markets. With his valuable business experience and broad vision, he will also help accelerate our efforts to develop the sector in general."

Eliaçik commented on his new role: "Turkey's payment services ecosystem has undergone a significant transformation over the last decade, with the contributions of entrepreneurs, investors and regulatory bodies. This transformation is increasingly getting international attention. Having the opportunity to contribute to sharing Turkey's robust FinTech expertise on a global scale with my new role at an international company is a great source of motivation for me. I am wholeheartedly happy to be a part of tpay's mission of empowering underserved regions' digital economies."

Previously, Eliaçik served as a Board Member at iyzico, Turkey's leading payment service provider, between 2023 and 2024. In 2024, he turned to venture capital and became among the founders of SeedB Ventures. There he managed the establishment of the investment fund. Eliaçik played an active role in the foundation and institutionalisation processes of the financial technology industry in Turkey.

He participated in founding ÖDED (Payment and Electronic Money Association) in 2015 and served as the Chairman of the Board of Directors for five years. In 2020, he became the founding president of TÖDEB (Turkish Payment and Electronic Money Institutions Association) and led the professional association until June 2022, driving efforts to develop the standards that shape the industry. He has also contributed to cross-sector collaborations by participating in platforms such as the TOBB E-Commerce Assembly and Payments Innovation Jury. Having played an instrumental role in scaling and transforming the fintech industry in alignment with the banking and financial system, Eliaçik still continues to enhance the Turkish FinTech ecosystem by sharing his expertise with startups and new entrants.

Eliaçik holds a BSc in Industrial Engineering from Middle East Technical University (METU).

