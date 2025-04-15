Pickering Electronics, a global leader in high-performance reed relays, has introduced a new 20kV addition to its long-established high voltage Series 63 range. This latest addition sets a new industry standard by offering 20kV stand-off across the switch contacts a first-of-its-kind capability that no other relay manufacturer currently offers. The new 20kV high voltage reed relay was unveiled at electronica China 2025, taking place in Shanghai, China from April 15th to 17th 2025.

The new relay is designed for demanding high-voltage applications, featuring up to 20kV stand-off and 12.5kV switching at a maximum of 50W. Tungsten-plated contacts ensure a long and reliable life, supporting up to 100 million operations when cold switching. Ideal for a variety of high-voltage testing and switching applications, including hi-pot testers, high-end cable testers, electric vehicle (EV) charge point testing, solar energy systems, medical equipment and high voltage instrumentation, Series 63 is also available with fast lead times of 3-4 weeks for orders of up to 200 pieces, and 5-6 weeks for larger quantities.

"We're excited to introduce this new high voltage addition to our Series 63 range at electronica China," saidRobert King, Reed Relay Product Manager at Pickering Electronics. "The 20kV stand-off capability across the switch contacts is a game changer for industries requiring robust, reliable, and compact high voltage switching solutions. With its enhanced performance and short lead times, this relay is ideal for customers seeking both efficiency and innovation."

The Series 63 20kV reed relay offers exceptional performance and flexibility for a wide range of high voltage applications, with key features including compact PCB mounting with push-on HV connections on the top face, supplied with appropriate connectors and insulating boots. Both Form A (energize-to-make) and Form B (energize-to-break) configurations are available, with 24V coils, and it is usually possible to achieve a Form C (change-over) function by using a Form A and a Form B type together. An internal mu-metal magnetic screen allows Form A versions to be mounted side by side without interference, and an optional electrostatic screen and/or earth connection to the magnetic screen offers enhanced EMC protection. Maximum switch current is 3 Amps, with maximum carry current of 3.5 Amps.

In the year that Pickering celebrates more than half a century of expertise in high voltage reed relay technology, and the launch of its new Center of Excellence for high voltage switching, this new relay reflects the company's ongoing commitment to innovative product improvement, driven by customer requirements and engineering excellence.

Pickering is renowned for its leadership and innovation in reed relays, using instrumentation-grade reed switches to ensure stable, long life (up to billions of operations). Formerless coil construction and SoftCenter technology also help to increase reliability and robustness, while its Mu-metal magnetic screening (either external or internal) enables ultra-high PCB side-by-side packing densities with minimal magnetic interaction, saving significant cost and space. Pickering relays are also known for their reliability, due to superior manufacturing and quality control processes, with 100% testing for all operating parameters, including dynamic contact wave-shape analysis with full data scrutiny to maintain consistency. Curious about how Pickering's reed relays outperform the competition? Discover 10 key advantages here: www.pickeringrelay.com/10-key-benefits/

Learn more about Pickering's comprehensive high-voltage relay range at: www.pickeringrelay.com/reed-relays/high-voltage/ or to contact Pickering, please visit: www.pickeringrelay.com/contact/

About Pickering Electronics

Pickering Electronics was formed over 50 years ago to design and manufacture high quality reed relays, intended principally for use in instrumentation and test equipment. Today, Pickering's single-in-line (SIL/SIP) range is by far the most developed in the relay industry, with devices 25% the size of many competitors. These small SIL/SIP reed relays are sold in high volumes to large ATE (automated test equipment) and semiconductor companies throughout the world.

The privately-owned Pickering Group comprises three electronics manufacturers: reed relay company, Pickering Electronics; Pickering Interfaces, designers and manufacturers of modular signal switching and simulation products; and Pickering Connect, which designs and manufactures cables and connectors.

