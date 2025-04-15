West Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 15, 2025) - Millennial Potash Corp. (TSXV: MLP) (OTCQB: MLPNF) (FSE: XOD) ("MLP", "Millennial" or the "Company") is delighted to announce the election of President Brice Oligui Nguema by the Gabonese Republic in a landmark election held on April 12, 2025, by capturing 90.35% of the vote. This election saw an impressive voter turnout of 70.4 %, showcasing the strong support and confidence of the Gabonese people in President Nguema's leadership and vision for the nation.

President Nguema, who has been at the helm since August 2023, has played a pivotal role in guiding Gabon through significant political and economic transformations. His administration's focus on stabilizing the nation, fostering economic growth and investment, and enhancing social programs has been instrumental in creating a more prosperous Gabon.

The return to civilian rule and the election of President Nguema herald a new era of progress and development for Gabon. His commitment to infrastructure improvements, including the enhancement of export facilities, aligns perfectly with Millennial Potash's goals for the Banio Potash Project. These advancements are expected to greatly benefit the Banio Project and contribute to its future success.

Millennial Potash looks forward to continued collaboration with the Gabonese government under President Nguema's leadership, as we work together to achieve shared objectives and drive sustainable growth.

MILLENNIAL POTASH CORP.

"Farhad Abasov"

Chair of the Board of Directors

