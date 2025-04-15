The annual event returns to Lisbon with Diego Lo Giudice, software transformation expert and Research VP, Principal Analyst, announced as a lead speaker

OutSystems, a global leader transforming how companies innovate through software, today announced ONE Conference 2025, an event pushing the boundaries in the evolution of generative software development and showcasing the possibilities of Agentic AI.

Scheduled to take place from September 30 October 1 in Lisbon at Feira Internacional de Lisboa FIL, the event provides an exclusive opportunity for the global OutSystems community to connect with industry leaders and visionaries, and discover the latest breakthroughs in AI-powered software development and Agentic AI. Attendees will have an exclusive first look at the future of the OutSystems platform, exploring new possibilities with a growing Agentic AI tech stack and the generative AI development movement.

As a leading software transformation expert, Forrester's Diego Lo Giudice will take to the stage at ONE to share Forrester's insights into the application development landscape and its predictions for how Agentic AI will accelerate investments moving from off-the-shelf applications toward custom development. This builds on Forrester's 2025 predictions, which forecast that this will be the year businesses begin to deliver tangible results on AI investment.

"Each year we look forward to the opportunity to bring together a collection of visionary individuals, true innovators, and industry leaders at our global ONE Conference," said OutSystems Founder and CEO Paulo Rosado. "At this year's event, we will showcase the transformative potential of AI-powered application and agent development and demonstrate how organizations can start deriving real value from AI."

About OutSystems

OutSystems is a global leader transforming how companies innovate through software, empowering IT leaders with a better way to build the software that matters most. The OutSystems platform helps companies develop, deploy, and maintain mission-critical applications by unifying and automating the entire software lifecycle. With OutSystems, organizations leverage GenAI to deliver software instantaneously, adapt faster to changing requirements, and reduce technical debt by building on a future-proof platform. Helping customers achieve their business goals by addressing key strategic initiatives, OutSystems delivers software up to 10x faster than traditional development. Recognized as a leader by analysts, IT executives, business leaders, and developers around the world, global brands trust OutSystems to tackle their impossible projects and turn their big ideas into software that moves their business, people, and the world forward. Founded in 2001, the company's network spans more than 800,000 community members, over 500 partners, and active customers in 75+ countries across 21 industries. Learn more at www.outsystems.com.

