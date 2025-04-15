Cybersecurity veterans from Skybox Security join FireMon to lead growth and drive unified customer value across EMEA, APAC, and North America

FireMon, a leader in network security policy management (NSPM), today announced the recruitment of four strategic sales leaders formerly from Skybox Security, reinforcing its commitment to global growth and customer success.

With the addition of Alessio Fasano (Southern EMEA), Morris Becker (DACH), Veera Subramanian (Southeast Asia), and Brian Matzke (New York City), FireMon continues to expand its global footprint and strengthen its regional leadership, enhancing its ability to deliver scalable, secure, and innovative solutions tailored to enterprise needs across markets.

Alessio Fasano, who served as Country Manager for Italy, Greece, Cyprus, and Malta at Skybox, joins FireMon with a track record as the company's most successful sales executive. A seasoned technical leader and entrepreneur, Fasano brings decades of experience leading teams, growing channel partnerships, and delivering measurable outcomes under pressure. He also served as Group Chief Security Officer at Retelit, gaining deep insight into customer pain points from the other side of the table.

Morris Becker, based in Germany, also joins FireMon following a successful tenure at Skybox, where he helped guide enterprise engagements and grow the business in Central Europe. Known for his consultative sales approach and deep regional knowledge, Becker will play a key role in FireMon's growth in the DACH region.

Veera Subramanian, previously Regional Sales Director for ASEAN and Hong Kong at Skybox, now leads FireMon's strategic accounts across Southeast Asia and Australia. With more than 20 years of experience building and scaling sales operations across APAC, Subramanian is recognized for helping organizations achieve stronger security postures through visibility, analytics, and automation. He is also the founder of Vincere CyberTech and has held leadership roles at F5, Picus Security, and other fast-growing security vendors in the region.

Brian Matzke joins FireMon as a Strategic Account Executive for the New York City territory, following his tenure at Skybox Security, where he helped drive enterprise sales across the Northeast. His addition further strengthens FireMon's North American team as part of a broader global investment in customer-facing leadership. With more than 30 years of experience in technology sales, including the last 15 in cybersecurity, Brian brings deep expertise in network and infosec solutions. His background also includes roles at Radware, Tenable, and IntSights.

"FireMon has been at the forefront of network security policy management for more than 25 years, helping global enterprises navigate complexity, reduce risk, and stay secure in an evolving threat landscape," said Brian Keets, Chief Revenue Officer at FireMon. "Bringing in industry-proven leaders like Alessio, Morris, Veera, and Brian is essential to advancing that mission. Each of them brings deep regional expertise and a strong customer-first mindset-qualities that are critical as we scale globally and continue delivering meaningful outcomes for our customers worldwide."

Following the closure of Skybox Security, FireMon has seen a sharp increase in global interest and recruitment from some of the industry's best-known security professionals. These hires are the latest in a series of strategic moves designed to increase FireMon's reach and responsiveness in international markets while continuing to support its enterprise customers with the industry's most intelligent security policy management platform.

FireMon's global footprint now spans over 70 countries, serving more than 1,700 customers worldwide. The company continues to lead the market in hybrid cloud security, automation, and risk reduction through continuous compliance and intelligent policy governance.

About FireMon

FireMon's mission is to improve security operations that will, in turn, lead to better security outcomes. FireMon delivers industry-leading security policy management, cloud security, and asset management solutions. Our platform is the only real-time solution that reduces firewall and cloud security policy-related risks, manages policy changes, and enforces compliance. FireMon's Cloud Defense (formerly DisruptOps) is the only distributed cloud security offering that detects and responds to issues in the fast-paced public cloud environments. Our cloud-based Asset Management solution (formerly Lumeta) scans entire infrastructures to identify everything in the environment and provide valuable insights into how it's all connected. Learn more at FireMon.com and the FireMon Blog.

