hellocare.ai Raises $47M to Accelerate AI-Assisted Virtual Care and Transform Hospital Rooms into Smart, Connected Care Environments

CLEARWATER, Fla., April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- hellocare.ai, the leading AI-assisted virtual care delivery platform transforming hospital care models and operations, today announced it has raised $47 million in an oversubscribed funding growth round. The round was led by HealthQuest Capital, with participation from a strategic coalition of forward-thinking health systems and digital health investors, including Bon Secours Mercy Health, UCHealth, OSF Ventures, and LRVHealth.

Already deployed across 70+ health systems, the investment fuels a period of hyper-growth for hellocare.ai, as demand accelerates for its unified virtual care platform. The platform that enables hospitals to deliver AI-assisted Virtual Nursing, Virtual Sitting, Virtual Consultation, Ambient Documentation, Digital Whiteboards, Patient Engagement, and Hospital-at-Home-all through one deeply integrated, enterprise-ready solution. The advancement and convergence of artificial intelligence and immersive virtual to physical care technologies have fueled the demand for smart hospital rooms, representing an opportunity to support healthcare delivery across the continuum of care.

"This raise represents a powerful vote of confidence in our mission and model," said Labinot Bytyqi, Founder and CEO of hellocare.ai. "Health systems are asking for a proven, unified virtual care platform to simplify care delivery, drive clinical efficiency, reduce burnout, and increase patient engagement-and that's exactly what we've built. With this funding, we're partnering with some of the leading health systems to scale fast and go deeper into AI to solve healthcare's toughest care delivery and operational challenges."

"hellocare.ai's technology and vision are very closely aligned with the evolving needs of health systems," said Randy Scott, Partner at HealthQuest Capital. "They are solving real problems at scale, with a practical and powerful platform that delivers measurable impact."

A New Standard for Virtual Care and Patient Engagement

hellocare.ai is the only purpose-built platform on the healthcare market with a fully in-house technology stack-encompassing hardware, software, AI, and a seamless EHR integration engine. This end-to-end approach delivers unmatched speed, customization, and continuous innovation. Paired with AI and flexible hybrid clinical care team models, hellocare.ai empowers health systems to rapidly scale hybrid care, deliver high-quality care from anywhere, and create a truly patient-centric experience-all through a single, unified platform.

Trusted by Leading Health Systems

Already deployed across 70+ health systems, hellocare.ai is replacing fragmented point solutions and delivering meaningful ROI-transforming any hospital room into a smart, connected care environment. In a major milestone, AdventHealth is rolling out hellocare.ai across more than 50 hospitals and over 13,000 patient rooms as part of an enterprise-wide implementation to enhance patient experience, streamline clinical workflows, and drive operational efficiency.

Both Bon Secours Mercy Health and UCHealth are not only investors in this round but also customers of hellocare.ai-actively deploying the platform to reimagine virtual care delivery and elevate patient engagement across their systems. Their dual role highlights the deep alignment between hellocare.ai's innovation roadmap and the real-world needs of modern health systems.

"Our partnership with hellocare.ai will allow us to improve safety, reduce readmissions, optimize staff workflows and improve patient experience in our hospitals," said Mark Townsend, MD, MHCM, chief clinical digital ventures officer, Bon Secours Mercy Health and Accrete Health Partners. "Investing in novel digital health technologies enables our health system to be at the forefront of digital transformation, with the intent of making health care as easy as possible for patients and providers."

About hellocare.ai

hellocare.ai is a leading provider of AI-assisted virtual care solutions. Headquartered in Clearwater, FL, the company supports more than 70 health systems across the U.S. and is rapidly expanding globally. hellocare.ai helps health systems deliver high-quality, patient-centered care while improving clinical efficiency and staff wellbeing. Its fully integrated platform includes AI-Assisted Virtual Nursing, Virtual Sitting, Patient Engagement, Digital Whiteboard, Digital Room Signage, Ambient Documentation, Hospital-at-Home, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and Digital Clinic-seamlessly embedding into existing healthcare EHRs, infrastructure, and care delivery models to power the next generation of healthcare. For more information, visit https://hellocare.ai

About HealthQuest Capital

HealthQuest Capital is a private asset firm that provides capital to transformative healthcare companies. HealthQuest Capital focuses on commercial prospects that drive enhanced patient outcomes and elevate the efficiency of healthcare delivery. With approximately $2 billion in capital under management, the firm focuses on fostering innovation across the healthcare spectrum, including medical technologies, diagnostics, digital health, and innovative services. The HealthQuest Capital team combines decades of investing experience with domain expertise in the various aspects of the healthcare industry. For more information, visit www.healthquestcapital.com

