oneZero Financial Systems: oneZero Recognized as Best FX Market Data and Analytics Provider for Asia Currencies in FX Markets Asia Awards 2025

BOSTON, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- oneZero, a global leader in multi-asset enterprise trading technology solutions, is proud to announce that it has been named Best FX Market Data and Analytics Provider for Asia Currencies in the FX Markets Asia Awards 2025.

This prestigious recognition honors oneZero's continued investment in cutting-edge analytics and market data capabilities tailored to meet the demands of Asia-Pacific FX participants. oneZero's FX market data and analytics services are at the heart of its technology solution differentiation in Asia. Over the past 12 months, oneZero has made significant upgrades to these services as part of its drive to extend FX technology solutions for Asia currencies, focusing on growth in Japan and continued expansion across the broader APAC region.

"Our ability to deliver high-quality, reliable FX market data and institutional-grade analytics is a key differentiator," said Alex Neo, oneZero's Sydney-based Chief Commercial Officer. "This award reflects the progress we've made over the past year to serve the region's evolving needs, particularly through enhancements to our analytics engine and data services that empower clients to operate with greater precision, transparency, and control."

The FX Markets Asia Awards 2025 recognize excellence across the FX industry in Asia-Pacific, spanning 35 categories and celebrating firms demonstrating unique innovation and value to the region. oneZero's award-winning capabilities combine institutional-grade analytics with a robust infrastructure to offer clients transparency, precision, and performance-all while supporting regional growth through its Asia-Pacific headquarters in Sydney and five additional regional offices.

Other recent milestones for oneZero include the investment from Golden Gate Capital and the acquisition of Autochartist, which reinforce oneZero's focus on strengthening and expanding its market data and dynamic analytics capabilities. The company's continued commitment to the global team and culture was also recognized for the second consecutive year with oneZero Australia's certification by Great Place To Work®.

About oneZero

oneZero Financial Systems has been a leading innovator in multi-asset class enterprise trading technology since 2009. Its powerful software encompasses the Hub, EcoSystem, and Data Source-three components that together provide a complete solution for execution, distribution, and analytics. OneZero empowers financial institutions and brokers to compete effectively in the global financial markets through reliable connectivity, technology, infrastructure, and market access through a globally compliant, liquidity-neutral solution. oneZero is certified to the standards of ISO 27001 information security management systems, and has development and operations centers in Asia, Australia, Europe, and North America.

For more information, please contact:

Talia Geberovich

Head of Marketing and Communications

tgeberovich@onezero.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/827473/oneZero_Financial_Systems_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/onezero-recognized-as-best-fx-market-data-and-analytics-provider-for-asia-currencies-in-fx-markets-asia-awards-2025-302427895.html