InfluxData, creator of the leading time series database, today announced the general availability of InfluxDB 3 Core and InfluxDB 3 Enterprise, the latest products developed on its redesigned InfluxDB 3 engine. Built for rapid development and large-scale production, Core and Enterprise provide a high-performance, easily scalable database for managing time series data. InfluxDB 3 Core is an open source, high-speed, recent-data engine for real-time applications. InfluxDB 3 Enterprise adds high availability, enhanced security, and scalability for production environments. Both bring data transformation, enrichment, and alerting directly into the database with a built-in Python Processing Engine, elevating InfluxDB from passive storage to an active intelligence engine for real-time data.

"Time series data never stops, and managing it at scale has always come with trade-offs-performance, complexity, or cost," said Paul Dix, Founder and CTO of InfluxData. "We rebuilt InfluxDB 3 from the ground up to remove those trade-offs. Core is open source, fast, and deploys in seconds, while Enterprise easily scales for production. Whether you're running at the edge, in the cloud, or somewhere in between, InfluxDB 3 makes working with time series data faster, easier, and far more efficient than ever."

Time series data is always in motion, streaming from IoT devices, industrial sensors, financial systems, and cloud infrastructure in massive volumes that grow exponentially. Its velocity and resolution quickly overwhelm traditional databases and data historians, forcing teams to rely on complex, costly workarounds that impact performance. InfluxDB 3 Core and Enterprise remove these constraints with a modern, high-performance architecture built to handle real-time data streams at scale with efficiency and precision.

Built-in Intelligence in a Single-Node Engine

InfluxDB 3 Core is open source under the permissive MIT/Apache 2 license, giving developers a fast, flexible, and frictionless way to build on time series data without vendor lock-in or operational overhead. InfluxDB 3 Enterprise extends Core's capabilities with enterprise-grade features for production workloads, including multi-region durability, read replicas, automatic failover, and enhanced security. Both products run in a lightweight, single-node setup for fast, easy deployment.

Powered by the new InfluxDB 3 engine written in Rust and built with Apache Arrow, DataFusion, Parquet, and Flight, Core and Enterprise deliver significant performance gains and architectural flexibility compared to previous open source versions of InfluxDB. A built-in Processing Engine allows developers to transform, enrich, monitor, and alert on data as it streams in, turning the database into an active intelligence layer that processes data in motion-not just at rest-and in real-time.

The result is the expansion of the InfluxDB 3 portfolio with two highly performant, scalable products that are easy to deploy and efficient to run. Both new products complement the existing InfluxDB 3 lineup, which is designed for large-scale, distributed workloads in dedicated cloud and Kubernetes environments and offers a fully managed, multi-tenant pay-as-you-go option.

InfluxDB 3 Core and Enterprise allow users to:

Make time series data instantly actionable with a built-in Processing Engine, enabling real-time transformation, enrichment, anomaly detection, and alerting, without external ETL pipelines.

with a built-in Processing Engine, enabling real-time transformation, enrichment, anomaly detection, and alerting, without external ETL pipelines. Ingest millions of writes per second to capture high-resolution time series data without lags or slowdowns.

to capture high-resolution time series data without lags or slowdowns. Query data in real-time with sub-10ms lookups for instant insights and faster decision-making.

for instant insights and faster decision-making. Manage massive time series datasets with unlimited cardinality, ensuring peak performance on scaling workloads.

"InfluxDB has been essential to our operations and customers' success over the past seven years," said Poul H. Sørensen, Senior Systems Consultant at Orange Business. "The new InfluxDB 3 Enterprise aligns with our strategic goals, providing distributed monitoring with flexible storage solutions. It also gives us a future-proof foundation to accelerate ML/AI adoption and integration."

InfluxDB 3 Core is now generally available as a free and open source download. InfluxDB 3 Enterprise is available for production deployments with flexible licensing options. Learn more at influxdata.com.

