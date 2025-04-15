VieCure Integrates NCCN Content into Leading Technology Platform for Community Oncology Care

Automated templates on the Halo Intelligence platform will allow clinicians to rapidly identify the most effective treatment plan for each patient

VieCure Inc., pioneer of next-generation intelligence platforms that democratize community oncology care, today announced a non-exclusive licensing agreement with the National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®). As part of the agreement, VieCure will be making thousands of the most commonly used NCCN Chemotherapy Order Templates (NCCN Templates®) available on the VieCure Halo Intelligence platform, which is designed to help community oncology centers across the country improve patient care while increasing operational efficiencies and lowering overall costs.

NCCN publishes a series of widely accepted evidence-based treatment recommendations, the NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines®). The NCCN Templates® are derived from the NCCN Guidelines® and offer guidance on the safe use of drugs and biologics in cancer care. This includes recommendations for chemotherapy, immunotherapy, targeted therapy, supportive care, monitoring parameters, and safety instructions.

Having access to NCCN Templates through the VieCure precision oncology platform will allow community oncology centers to review and analyze the rapidly growing volume of innovative oncology treatments and recommended protocols in real time. Healthcare providers can confidently use that information to support evidence-based clinical decision-making about the most effective care, tailored to each patient's unique cancer profile, ensuring that patients receive the highest quality care regardless of where they live.

"The NCCN Guidelines are widely recognized as the gold standard for cancer treatment and management," said Fred Ashbury, PhD, co-founder and chief scientific officer of VieCure. "By adding treatment plans based on the NCCN Templates to our Halo Intelligence platform, we are empowering clinicians with the ability to make more informed care decisions using the latest scientific evidence and currently accepted approaches."

The complete VieCure platform includes an integrated ecosystem of tools from diagnosis to survivorship, including an oncology information management system, a patented artificial intelligence engine, mobile patient and physician apps, a content library, and an advanced analytics data environment. The dynamic Halo Intelligence platform connects every element essential for diagnostic testing and treatment centered around the patient-physician interaction, encompassing patient data, physician notes, clinical records, treatment responses, radiology images, pathology-based tumor profiles, and molecular features. The result is a seamless integration of AI and clinician expertise, delivering real-time insights that enhance workflows, improve patient engagement, and lead to better outcomes. For more information on the Halo Intelligence platform, please visit https://www.viecure.com/the-platform.

About The National Comprehensive Cancer Network

The National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®) is marking 30 years as a not-for-profit alliance of leading cancer centers devoted to patient care, research, and education. NCCN is dedicated to defining and advancing quality, effective, equitable, and accessible cancer care and prevention so all people can live better lives. The NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines®) provide transparent, evidence-based, expert consensus-driven recommendations for cancer treatment, prevention, and supportive services; they are the recognized standard for clinical direction and policy in cancer management and the most thorough and frequently updated clinical practice guidelines available in any area of medicine. The NCCN Guidelines for Patients® provide expert cancer treatment information to inform and empower patients and caregivers, through support from the NCCN Foundation®. NCCN also advances continuing education, global initiatives, policy, and research collaboration and publication in oncology. Visit NCCN.org for more information.

About VieCure

VieCure is the leading provider of next-generation intelligence platforms for community oncology care. Its Halo Intelligence platform is the first AI-enabled clinical decision support and smart electronic medical record platform to assist clinicians in managing a patient's personalized treatment plan throughout cancer diagnosis, therapy, and follow-up care. VieCure was launched in 2016, and its community cancer center network now includes more than 100 locations. For more information, please visit VieCure.com and connect with the company on LinkedIn.

