Twin Vee PowerCats Co.: Twin Vee PowerCats Issues Update on BoatsForSale.com Digital Strategy and Launch

Twin Vee PowerCats Co. (Nasdaq:VEEE), ("Twin Vee" or the "Company"), a manufacturer, distributor, and marketer of power sport boats, today announced an update regarding the ongoing development and plans for the full-scale launch of BoatsForSale.com, the Company's strategic digital marketplace designed to transform how new and used boats are marketed and sold across the United States.

BoatsForSale.com is currently undergoing its final migration to Twin Vee's robust, scalable architecture powered by Microsoft Azure and AI Foundry tools, with the full transition expected to be complete no later than May 1, 2025. Tom Huffman, the Company's Chief Information Officer and head of Twin Vee's Digital Division, is overseeing the site's migration and development. "During this first phase, our focus is to connect buyers and sellers by improving listing and search processes, while maximizing SEO and marketing strategies to generate high-quality leads," explained Huffman.

This milestone will mark the official beginning of an aggressive push to onboard dealers nationwide and provide the marine industry with a fresh, fair, and dealer-friendly alternative to legacy classified platforms.

"We've already begun onboarding new dealers and the feedback has been overwhelmingly positive," said Joseph Visconti, CEO and President of Twin Vee PowerCats Co. "Dealers are increasingly frustrated by the rising cost structures imposed by existing platforms like Boat Trader. Articles are being published highlighting dealer backlash and dissatisfaction with these escalating fees. We believe BoatsForSale.com is arriving at the perfect time to offer a smarter, more cost-effective solution."

BoatsForSale.com is being built from the ground up to support dealers first-a key differentiator that reflects the platform's mission to provide value, transparency, and freedom from monopolistic pricing models. As Twin Vee continues to build out the BoatsForSale.com internal team, the Company is also preparing to roll out proprietary technology designed to improve listing functionality, streamline buyer-seller-dealer engagement, and deliver performance-based insights to help move inventory faster.

Highlights of BoatsForSale.com's upcoming features include:

Advanced Inventory Management Tools

Dynamic Dealer Dashboards with Real-Time Analytics

Streamlined Lead Capture and Routing Technology

Integrated Marine Valuation Tools (Wizz Banger)

Enhanced National Search Engine Optimization for Listings

"BoatsForSale.com will be more than just a listing site," added Visconti. "We're building an ecosystem. Our vision is for BoatsForSale.com to become the go-to national platform where OEMs, dealers, and individual sellers can connect with serious buyers-and do it without breaking the bank."

According to Visconti, Twin Vee anticipates that BoatsForSale.com will not only create operational synergy across its marine brands but also unlock a new channel of long-term revenue and brand equity. Shareholders can expect additional updates in the coming weeks as the platform rolls out dealer marketing programs, launches new technology modules, and seeks to establish BoatsForSale.com as the next-generation online marine marketplace.

About Twin Vee PowerCats Co.

Twin Vee PowerCats Co. manufactures Twin Vee and AquaSport boats. The Company produces a range of boats designed for activities including fishing, cruising, and recreational use. Twin Vee PowerCats are recognized for their stable, fuel-efficient, and smooth-riding catamaran hull designs. Twin Vee is one of the most recognizable brand names in the catamaran sport boat category and is known as the "Best Riding Boats on the Water." The Company is located in Fort Pierce, Florida, and has been building and selling boats for 30 years. Learn more at twinvee.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements and include statements regarding the ongoing development and launch of BoatsForSale.com, transforming how new and used boats are marketed and sold across the United States, the migration of BoatsForSale.com to Twin Vee's server infrastructure being completed no later than May 1, 2025, connecting buyers and sellers by improving listing and search processes, while maximizing SEO and marketing strategies to generate high-quality leads, providing the marine industry with a fresh, fair, and dealer-friendly alternative to legacy classified platforms, BoatsForSale.com arriving at the perfect time to offer a smarter, more cost-effective solution, the platform providing value, transparency, and freedom from monopolistic pricing models, rolling out proprietary technology to improve listing functionality, streamline buyer-seller-dealer engagement, and deliver performance-based insights to help move inventory faster, BoatsForSale.com's upcoming features including advanced inventory management tools, dynamic dealer dashboards with real-time analytics, streamlined lead capture and routing technology, integrated marine valuation tools and enhanced national search engine optimization for listings, BoatsForSale.com being more than just listing site, building an ecosystem, becoming the go-to national platform where OEMs, dealers, and individual sellers can connect with serious buyers without breaking the bank, BoatsForSale.com not only creating operational synergy across its marine brands but also unlocking a new channel of long-term revenue and brand equity providing additional updates in the coming weeks as the platform rolls out dealer marketing programs, launches new technology modules, and establishes BoatsForSale.com as the next-generation online marine marketplace. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the Company's ability to launch the BoatsForSale.com platform as planned, the Company's ability to utilize BoatsForSale.com to transform how new and used boats are marketed and sold across the United States, Twin Vee's ability to improve listing and search processes, while maximizing SEO and marketing strategies to generate high-quality leads, the Company's ability to establish BoatsForSale.com as the go-to national platform where OEMs, dealers, and individual sellers can connect with serious buyers without breaking the bank, the Company's ability to employ BoatsForSale.com to create operational synergy across its marine brands and unlock a new channel of long-term revenue and brand equity, the Company's ability to provide additional updates regarding the platform in the coming weeks, the Company's ability to roll out its dealer marketing programs, launch new technology modules, and establish BoatsForSale.com as the next-generation online marine marketplace, and the risk factors described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, the Company's Current Reports on Form 8-K and subsequent filings with the SEC. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

