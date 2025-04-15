Evergreen Podcasts: Protection, Purpose, Power - and Podcasts! Janine Turner Joins Converge Podcast Network

A true renaissance woman, Turner has expanded her talents across mediums and into podcasting.

Converge Podcast Network, an Evergreen Podcasts company, is proud to announce its partnership with acclaimed actress and media personality Janine Turner for the reimagined release of Janine Turner's God on the Go podcast. This powerful addition to the Converge lineup enhances the network's mission-driven vision by welcoming a bold, faith-filled voice, helping propel the network to new heights.

Janine Turner's God on the Go

Janine Turner's God on the Go podcast cover art

Now, with Janine Turner's God on the Go podcast, Turner shares vulnerable, personal life stories coupled with bible-based inspirations. Watch the podcast trailer on YouTube.

Three-time Golden Globe and Emmy-nominated, award-winning actress Janine Turner is best known for her role as Maggie O'Connell in the hit CBS series, Northern Exposure and the blockbuster movie Cliffhanger. She also starred alongside Hollywood icons like Anthony Hopkins, Richard Gere, and Tom Wilkinson. A true renaissance woman, Turner has expanded her talents into the realms of critically acclaimed radio talk show host, nationally sought-after public speaker, recurring television pundit, best-selling author, columnist, playwright, founder of the Constituting America foundation, and now, podcasting.

Turner, adept at interviewing notable guests such as Henry Kissinger, Alveda King and Donald Trump, is most at home when speaking about her saving grace: God. Turner believes she receives what she calls the "three P's" from Him - God's protection, God's purpose for her life, and God's power to achieve it. Enlivened by His inspiration, Turner enmeshes elements of her faith into all of her works, whether it be her Broadway-bound musical Just Call Me Belva!, her books (including the Thomas Nelson published, Holding Her Head High), or through her speaking, punditry, and foundation.

"I used to call my father every morning to ask how he was doing and he would say, 'I'm still here!'" Turner shared. "Like my father, if I am 'still here', if God has graced me with another day, then I believe my sole purpose is to spread His message of hope, grace, and love in any way I can, to whomever I can. Though I am a fallible and imperfect human being, if I remain willing, God will use me through-all of my imperfections-to reach the souls that he wants to be reached and to share His hope for healing and eternal life."

Janine Turner's God on the Go podcast is available on Spotify , Apple Podcasts , and all major podcast apps. Also watch full episodes, available now on YouTube . To learn more about Turner, visit janineturner.com .

For all media inquiries contact Michelle Bega with Asylum Public Relations.

About Evergreen Podcasts

The Evergreen Brand is a powerhouse of premium audio and video content including Evergreen Podcasts, Rhapsody Voices Podcasts, Converge Podcast Network, and the newly launched EvergreenNOW! OTT Channel. Rhapsody Voices curates elite creators with a "boutique at scale" approach, driving sponsorships, content innovation, and audience growth. As a full-service production, marketing, and sales force, Evergreen delivers high-impact storytelling across true crime, pop culture, comedy, and more-engaging, entertaining, and inspiring listeners. Converge brings top-tier family-friendly and faith-based content. Dive into the collections at EvergreenPodcasts.com , RhapsodyVoices.com , ConvergePodcasts.com and Evergreennow.tv .

SOURCE: Evergreen Podcasts

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire