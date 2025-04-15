Coral Gables, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - April 15, 2025) - Think Energy is proud to announce that its proprietary fuel production process has been officially validated by a research team at Texas A&M University's Harold Vance Department of Petroleum Engineering, led by Dr. Hamidreza Samouei, a recognized expert in hydrocarbon processing technologies. This validation reinforces the technical credibility of Think Energy's solution for producing diesel fuels from crude oil and condensates, without distillation towers or a traditional refinery process.

Think Energy Logo



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11143/248545_bc3b4a6c74d1da38_001full.jpg

The research, led by Professor Hamidreza, focused on evaluating a better method for producing fuels with significantly reduced sulfur content. Think Energy's process was tested using one of the most challenging feedstocks available and demonstrated a strong ability to desulfurize even the most complex hydrocarbon chains.

The results confirm that the process can convert raw feedstock into high quality products with extremely low sulfur content while preserving fuel performance. The findings support Think Energy's addition of marine fuel to its existing bunker and diesel product offerings.

In particular, the validation highlights the process's ability to meet MARPOL's international marine fuel sulfur cap of 0.5%, enabling large-scale production of low-sulfur marine fuel. The analysis conducted as part of the study further verified that Think Energy's proprietary technology specifically targets sulfur compounds without damaging essential fuel properties.

This study further validates that Think Energy's solution offers a cleaner alternative. The low sulfur capability that has been validated in the Texas A&M study is a strong complement to the CO2 reduction achieved using this technology, which has been previously verified by ISO 14067 certification and a completed Life Cycle Assessment.

"This academic validation reinforces what we've seen in millions of gallons of our products - our technology works, even under extreme conditions," said Gregory C. Smith, Executive Chairman of Think Energy. "We're providing a real and cleaner solution for industrial operators who need cost-effective, lower-emission fuels that are ready to deploy."

The study's findings support the company's continued expansion in the marine and industrial fuel sectors, where demand for clean and compliant fuels continues to grow.

"We're truly excited. A Texas A&M approval doesn't come easily - it's earned through rigorous testing and real-world viability," added Smith.

This validation by Texas A&M is more than academic recognition - it positions Think Energy for commercial deployment in the U.S. energy market. The confirmation that the technology works and meets stringent desulfurization requirements creates a clear path for partnerships with major American industrial players. It also enables Think Energy to access available compliance mechanisms and regulatory pathways specific to the U.S., supporting a rapid scale-up of cleaner fuel production for the marine and industrial sectors.

Think Energy has already sold millions of gallons of cleaner fuels and continues to expand its global footprint. The company's patented and modular plants can be deployed in just 60 to 90 days, converting crude and condensates into D3 Diesel and F4 Fuel Oil - offering a cleaner, more efficient energy solution for power generation and industrial operations.

About Think Energy

Think Energy is a fuel processing technology company. The company's proprietary technology converts crude oil and condensates into lower-carbon and low-sulfur bunker and diesel fuels while maintaining fuel efficiency. Technical achievements have been verified through ISO 14067 certification, a completed Life Cycle Assessment, a Texas A&M study and through the experience of millions of gallons produced. Think Energy delivers real-world solutions that reduce carbon and sulfur, lower costs, and provide reliable energy in all markets. The company is reshaping how fuel is produced - cleaner, faster, and smarter. Learn about Think Energy's Reg D offering at Liquidity.io.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/248545

SOURCE: Evertise AI PR