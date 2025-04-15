MicroStrategy continues its aggressive Bitcoin acquisition strategy, recently adding 3,459 Bitcoin worth approximately $285.8 million to its holdings. The software company now possesses over 528,000 Bitcoin valued at an impressive $44.86 billion, representing a profit of $9.2 billion or 25.85% above acquisition costs. This latest purchase, made between April 7-13 at an average price of $82,618 per coin, was strategically timed following a market dip and financed through the sale of company shares. The stock responded positively to the announcement, gaining over 4% at the start of the trading week as Bitcoin itself showed renewed market strength with increased trading volume.

Ambitious Growth Plans

Anzeige

Sollten Anleger sofort verkaufen? Oder lohnt sich doch der Einstieg bei MicroStrategy ?

MicroStrategy's Bitcoin investment approach shows no signs of slowing down. The company maintains an average acquisition price of $67,485 per Bitcoin, having shrewdly purchased during major market corrections in 2020, 2022, and late 2023. Not every recent transaction has been immediately profitable-the 22,048 BTC purchased on March 31 at $86,969 currently shows a $49.5 million paper loss. However, the company's long-term strategy remains intact with $2.08 billion still available for further acquisitions, potentially supporting CEO Michael Saylor's ambitious target of accumulating one million Bitcoin by 2030.

Ad

Fresh MicroStrategy information released. What's the impact for investors? Our latest independent report examines recent figures and market trends.

Read our updated MicroStrategy analysis...