Nanoco's interim results highlight a number of encouraging developments. All milestones have been achieved with the company's Asian chemicals customer and phase two should start in H225 or H126. Nanoco is also in advanced discussions with another Asian materials and chemicals company to develop quantum dots for short-wave infrared (SWIR) applications. Discussions with a number of potential bidders are ongoing, with initial proposals expected to be received in the summer. Following cost reductions, cash burn has been reduced to £0.5m per month. Net cash of £15.2m as at 4 April compares to Nanoco's current market cap of £13.9m. This appears to factor in a pessimistic scenario, given the signs of commercial reinvigoration and bid interest.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...