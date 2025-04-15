Las Vegas Sands Continues Underwriting for National Hispanic Institute's Las Vegas Program in a New Three-Year Engagement

The company will provide nearly $350,000 over three academic years, enabling NHI to continue its transformational leadership development program for Latino high school students in Las Vegas.

Published by Las Vegas Sands on February 4, 2025

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) will contribute nearly $350,000 for the 2024-2025 through 2026-2027 academic years to the National Hispanic Institute (NHI), continuing its Sands Cares support of the transformational leadership development program for Latino high school students in Las Vegas.

The new Sands Cares funding builds on the previous three-year grant , which provided the seed investment for NHI to establish a presence in Las Vegas and annual support for organizational expenses and student stipends. From 2022 to 2024, Sands Cares funding enabled 97 Las Vegas high school students to complete NHI's leadership development programs, and over 25 students have returned as volunteers.

Students begin their journey in NHI's leadership development program as rising sophomores focusing on communication skills as tools for self-advancement and community change through participation in the organization's Great Debate. As rising juniors, students learn about governance, organizational development and policy design through participation in the Lorenzo de Zavala Youth Legislative Session. Finally, rising seniors participate in the Collegiate World Series, which has a dual focus on preparing students for both college admissions and community leadership.

"Sands has made it possible for us to immerse high-achieving Las Vegas students into our multi-level leadership development training, which progressively prepares them to be successful in the public and private sectors, as well as in their lives as a whole," Nicole Nieto, executive vice president of NHI, said. "With the new Sands Cares funding, we are focusing on expanding our reach in Las Vegas and equipping more students to make positive impact for themselves and their communities."

Funding for the 2024-2025 academic year will underwrite stipends for student tuition, travel expenses to competitions, recognition ceremonies, a student civic project, an organizational fundraiser, and a local administrator to manage the program, coordinate with the local volunteer alliance and conduct community outreach. With the Sands Cares support, NHI also plans to hold a one-day leadership program for eighth grade students interested in becoming future candidates for NHI's high school programs and publish a Las Vegas annual report for parents, schools and community members.

"We have seen the tremendous impact NHI's curriculum makes on students, and it strongly aligns with our commitment to building a highly capable and diverse workforce of the future," Ron Reese, senior vice president of global communications and corporate affairs, who spearheads corporate responsibility initiatives, said. "Students leave NHI's programs with increased confidence, new skillsets and a vision for their futures that supersedes their previous belief systems. It is a remarkable experience, and we encourage local students to take the journey."

NHI is accepting applications for ninth- and tenth-grade students to enroll in its next program cycle until Feb. 28. Eligible ninth-grade students must have an 85/100 or 3.0/4.0 grade point average, and tenth-grade students must have an 88/100 or 3.2/4.0 GPA. Students from all backgrounds may apply. Students and school officials may contact Regina Legarreta at regina_legarreta@nhimail.com or apply at www.nationalhispanicinstitute.org.

To learn more about the Sands Cares community engagement program and Sands' priority on workforce development, read the company's latest ESG report: https://www.sands.com/content/uploads/2024/06/LVS-ESG-Report-2023.pdf

About National Hispanic Institute

The National Hispanic Institute was established in 1979 for the purpose of expanding the leadership base of the emerging Latino community through well-designed leadership programs aimed at high-potential, college-bound high school students. Today, the organization consists of various community-based partnerships that include schools, colleges, alumni volunteers, local sponsors and alliance groups that support NHI community and national training initiatives for youth. To learn more, please visit www.nationalhispanicinstitute.org.

About Sands (NYSE: LVS)

Sands is the leading global developer and operator of integrated resorts. The company's iconic properties drive valuable leisure and business tourism and deliver significant economic benefits, sustained job creation, financial opportunities for local businesses and community investment to help make its host regions ideal places to live, work and visit.

Sands' portfolio of properties includes Marina Bay Sands® in Singapore and The Venetian® Macao, The Londoner Macao®, The Parisian Macao®, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, and Sands® Macao in Macao SAR, China, through majority ownership in Sands China Ltd.

Dedicated to being a leader in corporate responsibility, Sands is anchored by the core tenets of serving people, communities and the planet. The company's ESG leadership has led to inclusion on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for World and North America, as well as Fortune's list of the World's Most Admired Companies. To learn more, visit www.sands.com.

# # #

Contacts:

Kristin Koca

Sands

702.923.9142

Kristin.Koca@sands.com

Nicole Nieto

National Hispanic Institute

512.740.3918

nnieto@nhimail.com

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Las Vegas Sands on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Las Vegas Sands

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/las-vegas-sands

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Las Vegas Sands

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire