Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 15, 2025) - Couloir Capital is pleased to announce it has initiated research coverage Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM) ("QIM," or "Company"). Couloir Capital's Senior Mining Analyst, Ron Wortel, MBA, P.Eng., Q.P. crafted a report titled "Building a high-impact exploration portfolio in Colombia's prolific Antioquia gold camp."

Report excerpt: "Quimbaya's projects cover areas prospective for orogenic and epithermal gold deposits related to the major and splay structures of the region. Numerous prospects and small-scale locally operated mines are in the region and on the Company's claim groups. Limited modern exploration work has been completed on the claim groups at this time. The Company focused on its strategy of building a targeted land package in the Country for the first few years of its operations. The Company managed low-cost and fast claim acquisition through access to proprietary staking software, allowing Quimbaya a timing advantage to pick up the most prospective land ahead of other companies. It is now ready to commence its first drilling campaign on a mining title claim in the Segovia area, the Tahami South, adjacent to the Aris Gold project land."

The report can be accessed through Couloir Capital's portal: https://www.couloircapital.com/research-portal.

About Couloir Capital Ltd.

Couloir Capital Ltd. is an investment research firm with a team of experienced investment professionals dedicated to providing institutional-quality research coverage in the natural resource exploration and development sectors. Our research reports are disseminated through Bloomberg, FactSet, Capital IQ, LSEG, and many other portals, as well as through our social media and extensive email distribution lists. To subscribe, visit: https://www.couloircapital.com/research-portal.

DISCLAIMER:

Analyst Disclosure: Couloir Capital holds shares or options in the Company. The analyst does not hold shares or options in the Company. The Company has retained Couloir Capital under a service agreement that includes analyst research coverage. Investors are encouraged to read the complete list of disclosures contained in the report.

