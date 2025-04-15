Wells Fargo & Company: Wells Fargo Innovation Incubator Celebrates First Round of Pilot Awards in the Scalable Tech Program

Building Resilience by Scaling Innovation Through Collaboration

The Wells Fargo Innovation Incubator (IN2), a $55-million technology program funded by Wells Fargo & Company and coadministered by the U.S. Department of Energy's National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL), announced the recipients of a pool of $750,000 in pilot funding as part of its inaugural Scalable Tech Track. The awards aim to address demand-side barriers to energy technology adoption by supporting large-scale, high-impact pilots across industries and sectors.

The Scalable Tech program awarded funding to five organizations for pilots of innovative energy technologies with expert support from NREL researchers. The projects include retrofitting HVAC systems, improving school air quality and energy use, optimizing data center cooling, and modernizing aging building infrastructure.

"The projects selected for this inaugural cohort embody the spirit of collaboration and innovation," said Sarah Derdowski, IN2 program manager at NREL. "By integrating an ecosystem approach with scalable drop-in solutions, these pilots aim to demonstrate how energy technologies can address pressing resiliency and infrastructure challenges while establishing replicable pathways for widespread impact."

Awarded Pilots:

CBRE received $150,000 to install and test Blue Frontier*'s rooftop HVAC system on a Delaware property. NREL researchers, including the scientist behind the liquid desiccant technology, will closely monitor the project.

Coconino County secured $55,000 to implement Rensair's air quality solutions and Komfort's low-energy lighting at Ponderosa High School in Flagstaff, Arizona.

Digital Realty will use $125,000 to partner with Hayzel for data center chilling improvements in Santa Clara, California.

Galvanize Real Estate received $200,000 to work with EnKoat* and Alpen High-Performance Products on a building retrofit in Pedricktown, New Jersey.

The University of Colorado Boulder will implement INOVUES' advanced window technology in aging campus buildings with $220,000 in funding.

*Denotes graduates of previous IN2 cohorts.

Pilots launched in early 2025 and will conclude within six months, demonstrating the program's focus on rapid results and actionable insights to advance adoption. By targeting scalable energy solutions for the built environment, IN2 equips participants with resources, peer collaboration, and third-party validation.

A panel of judges chose organizations based on their feasibility, impact, pilot readiness, and dedication to knowledge sharing. Each project aims to drive meaningful progress toward energy solutions while fostering broader adoption of innovative technologies.

"Effective adoption of energy innovation requires scalability," said Jeffrey Schub, head of sustainability at Wells Fargo. "These pilot projects represent a critical step in bridging the gap between promising advanced, and often cost-saving, technologies and widespread adoption. By connecting these industry leaders with resources and expertise, we're helping them be successful as they pursue their energy and resiliency needs."

Organizations that were not selected for pilot funding have also gained significant value through their participation in IN2. Several have initiated independent collaborations with NREL, leveraging its expertise to advance their innovative energy solutions. In addition, these organizations are developing white papers, case studies, and other resources to share insights and encourage broader adoption of advanced technologies. These activities reflect the program's ability to drive impact beyond the funded pilots, fostering progress across the energy ecosystem.

The success of the 2024 cohort has paved the way for a second round of the Scalable Tech Track, anticipated to launch applications in late 2025.

About the Wells Fargo Innovation Incubator (IN2)

The Wells Fargo Innovation Incubator (IN2) is a $55-million energy technology program funded by Wells Fargo & Company and coadministered by the U.S. Department of Energy's National Renewable Energy Laboratory. IN2 advances innovative energy solutions from concept to commercialization. By bridging the gap between cutting-edge startups and market adopters, IN2 fosters collaboration across a growing ecosystem-convening entrepreneurs, industry stakeholders, and research institutions. Through this networked approach, IN2 accelerates real-world implementation and scaling of transformative technologies in the built environment and infrastructure sectors, driving a more resilient, adaptable future. For more information, visit www.in2ecosystem.com.



IN2 Scalable Tech participants

