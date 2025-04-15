Taiwanmania.com International Travel Service Co., Ltd.: KKday Announces Exclusive Roland-Garros Ticket Packages for 2025

Unlock VIP access to the prestigious tournament with tailored packages and experiences.

KKday, the leading e-commerce travel platform, is thrilled to announce the launch of its exclusive Roland-Garros 2025 ticket packages. This marks the first time KKday has been appointed as an official agent for the prestigious tournament. Among the six authorized agents, KKday is one of only three in Asia, further solidifying its position as a top-tier provider of unique travel experiences.

Roland-Garros Ticket

KKday Announces Exclusive Roland-Garros Ticket Packages for 2025

The 2025 Roland-Garros tournament will take place from May 25 to June 8, 2025, featuring two distinct match sessions:

Day session: 10:00 AM - 5:30 PM (CEST)

Night session: from 6:00 PM onwards (CEST)

This iconic event will showcase thrilling matchups across the following rounds:

1st Round: May 25, 26, 27

2nd Round: May 28, 29

3rd Round: May 30, 31

4th Round: June 1, 2

Quarter Finals: June 3, 4

Women's Semifinals: June 5

1st Men's Semifinal at 2 PM: June 6

2nd Men's Semifinal at 7 PM: June 6

Women's Final: June 7

Men's Final: June 8

Fans can now secure their tickets for any round of the tournament with a selection of exclusive luxury packages. KKday offers three premium packages, granting unparalleled access to this world-renowned event.

Secure the Best Ticket Packages for Roland-Garros 2025

L'ORANGERIE

For those seeking the ultimate luxury experience, L'Orangerie provides a world-class setting within the Auteuil greenhouses, just 200 meters from the Philippe-Chatrier court. This elegant venue offers VIP access, gourmet dining, and a champagne bar, all in an intimate and refined atmosphere.

Highlights:

Seating in Category 1

VIP Access

Exclusive access to a shaded terrace and outdoor areas

Champagne bar, gourmet lunch OR dinner

*Starting at USD 510 per seat.

LA MEZZANINE

Located on the first floor of L'Orangerie, La Mezzanine offers a chic, contemporary atmosphere. Guests can indulge in gourmet lunches, cocktail experiences, and enjoy complimentary drinks throughout the day. The venue is just a stone's throw from the Philippe-Chatrier court.

Highlights:

Seating in Category 1

VIP Access

Cocktail lunch or dinner experience

Stylish and refined setting

*Starting at USD 492 per seat.

LE PAVILLON

Le Pavillon offers 500m² of outdoor space where guests can savor gourmet lunches or intimate cocktails while enjoying exceptional views of the players during their training. This exclusive area is perfect for those seeking a relaxed yet luxurious experience.

Highlights:

Seating in Category 1

VIP Access

Access to outdoor areas with champagne bar

Close proximity to the players' training courts

*Starting at USD 479 per seat.

Indulge in a World-Class Roland-Garros Experience with KKday

Tickets are now available for all rounds of the tournament, offering fans a chance to experience the thrill of Roland-Garros in person. Don't miss your opportunity to be part of this iconic event-secure your spot today on KKday's website.

SOURCE: Taiwanmania.com International Travel Service Co., Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire