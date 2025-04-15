Market Research Expert Dr. Dave Fish Joins TestPilot Simulations, LLC as Strategic Advisor

Industry veteran strengthens scientific foundation of AI-powered shopper insight platform

TestPilot Simulations, an AI-enabled platform for on-demand shopper insight, announced today that Dave Fish, Ph D, has joined the company as a Strategic Advisor. TestPilot helps CPG brands make smarter product and campaign decisions. The platform brings real shoppers to simulated eCommerce marketplaces and uses expert-trained AI to deliver fast, actionable insights. While TestPilot is built to be intuitive for business users, the team is committed to ensuring it meets the standards of seasoned research professionals as well.

Dr. Fish holds a Ph.D. in Social Psychology and is CEO of CuriosityCX, an award-winning insights and customer experience agency. He brings over 20 years of experience across both client and supplier sides, with leadership roles at Toyota, JD Power, and MaritzCX, and teaching appointments at Michigan State University, California State, and the University of Arkansas.

"TestPilot is rethinking how we generate and apply shopper insight," said Fish. "It's fast, scalable, and grounded in real behavior-not just opinions. I'm excited to help ensure the engine behind it meets the needs of market researchers and the highest research standards."

TestPilot CEO Allan Peretz added, "We're thrilled to have Dave on board. He brings world-class expertise in research design and analytics-exactly what we need as we scale a platform that's simple on the surface but scientifically rigorous underneath."

TestPilot Simulations enables brands to test new products, designs, and messaging in realistic digital environments-then analyzes shopper behavior using AI. The result: confident decisions, faster launches, and fewer costly mistakes. Learn more at www.testpilotcpg.com

