Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 15.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Global Tactical tritt dem Critical Minerals Institute bei!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
15.04.2025 15:02 Uhr
133 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Market Research Expert Dr. Dave Fish Joins TestPilot Simulations, LLC as Strategic Advisor

Finanznachrichten News

Industry veteran strengthens scientific foundation of AI-powered shopper insight platform

AUSTIN, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / April 15, 2025 / TestPilot Simulations, an AI-enabled platform for on-demand shopper insight, announced today that Dave Fish, Ph D, has joined the company as a Strategic Advisor. TestPilot helps CPG brands make smarter product and campaign decisions. The platform brings real shoppers to simulated eCommerce marketplaces and uses expert-trained AI to deliver fast, actionable insights. While TestPilot is built to be intuitive for business users, the team is committed to ensuring it meets the standards of seasoned research professionals as well.

David Fish, Ph D

David Fish, Ph D

Dr. Fish holds a Ph.D. in Social Psychology and is CEO of CuriosityCX, an award-winning insights and customer experience agency. He brings over 20 years of experience across both client and supplier sides, with leadership roles at Toyota, JD Power, and MaritzCX, and teaching appointments at Michigan State University, California State, and the University of Arkansas.

"TestPilot is rethinking how we generate and apply shopper insight," said Fish. "It's fast, scalable, and grounded in real behavior-not just opinions. I'm excited to help ensure the engine behind it meets the needs of market researchers and the highest research standards."

TestPilot CEO Allan Peretz added, "We're thrilled to have Dave on board. He brings world-class expertise in research design and analytics-exactly what we need as we scale a platform that's simple on the surface but scientifically rigorous underneath."

About TestPilot:

TestPilot Simulations enables brands to test new products, designs, and messaging in realistic digital environments-then analyzes shopper behavior using AI. The result: confident decisions, faster launches, and fewer costly mistakes. Learn more at www.testpilotcpg.com

Contact Information

Allan Peretz
CEO
allan@testpilotcpg.com
479-366-4632

.

SOURCE: TestPilot Simulations, LLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.