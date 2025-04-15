Belcorp Mastered Demand Volatility with Strategic Digitization - ToolsGroup at Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo 2025

Balance between business growth and operational agility serves as a blueprint for excellence in the beauty industry

ToolsGroup , a global leader in supply chain planning and optimization software, will be in attendance at Gartner Supply Chain Symposium|Xpo , taking place May 5-7 in Orlando. Attendees are invited to hear firsthand from ToolsGroup customer Belcorp , a multinational beauty company, as they share insights into their transformative supply chain journey. Belcorp will share how it leverages advanced technologies to achieve multi-echelon inventory optimization-balancing inventory levels while maintaining target service levels at the lowest cost.

Session: Beauty Reimagined: Belcorp's Inventory and Supply Chain Digital Transformation

When: Monday, May 5th from 3:35 PM to 3:55 PM EDT

Who:

Marcos Resca de Oliveira, Chief Supply Chain Officer, Belcorp

Germán Ricardo Rodríguez Parra, Supply Planning Director, Belcorp

Belcorp operates an extremely complex supply chain, managing over 2,000 SKUs across three commercial brands, while supporting more than 940,000 beauty consultants throughout Latin America and the Caribbean. With 18 commercial campaigns annually, the company faces constant demand volatility.

"We release more than 250+ products a year and produce 280 million products annually to meet customer demand, across our manufacturing facilities in 4 countries. Managing such a vast portfolio of fast-moving products requires meticulous planning to ensure our products are in the right place at the right time," said Marcos Resca de Oliveira.

"ToolsGroup stands out by taking a more scientific approach, leveraging advanced mathematical models to drive data-based decisions," said Germán Ricardo Rodríguez Parra. "Our complex supply chain requires agility and automation, and ToolsGroup equips us with the technology and visibility into our operations needed to deliver our promise to meet the needs of our consultants and end-users, while simultaneously reducing inventory and cost. We are bringing our vision of inventory planning excellence to life!"

By implementing ToolsGroup's AI-powered solutions, Belcorp improved its inventory optimization, raising service levels, while reducing inventory levels and saving costs.

"In today's volatile environment, businesses need the ability to predict and meet demand, as well as stay agile during market shifts," said Kevin Young, CMO and EVP of Growth at ToolsGroup. "Belcorp's success is a perfect example of how our AI-powered solutions and strategic planning can help companies achieve measurable results in a highly competitive environment."

ToolsGroup will be at booth #634 where attendees can engage with our experts to discover how smarter, more responsive supply chain planning can unlock new growth opportunities. Book a consultative session here https://www.toolsgroup.com/contact-us/.

