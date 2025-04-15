Sarah Prevette: New Global Report Warns of Resilience Crisis Among Students: TikTok-Era Attention Spans Threaten Deep Thinking and Grit

Future Design School's 2025 Future of Education Report calls on educators and parents to take urgent action to help students build cognitive stamina and emotional resilience.

Students today are struggling to persevere through even modest adversity - and the consequences for learning and life are profound. According to a new global report from Future Design School, young people's ability to stay focused, think critically, and push through challenges is being systematically eroded by the instant gratification and addictive nature of platforms like TikTok.

Future of Education Report 2025/26

Drawing on insights from schools across Canada and The United States, the 2025 Future of Education Report reveals a troubling resilience crisis in schools across North America. The research highlights how shortened attention spans, overstimulation, and declining emotional regulation are undermining student success - and offers practical, research-backed strategies for rebuilding grit, attention, and stamina in learners of all ages.

"We are watching a generation of students struggle to engage with deep learning because their brains are being rewired by constant dopamine hits," said Sandra Nagy, Managing Director of Future Design School. "This isn't about banning technology. It's about understanding its impact - and responding with urgency to support young people in developing the tools they need to thrive."

The report outlines actionable interventions for school leaders, teachers, and families - from curriculum redesign and instructional strategies to home routines and digital wellness practices - aimed at protecting and restoring students' ability to focus, reflect, and bounce back from setbacks.

Key findings from the report include:

Over 70% of educators report that students struggle to concentrate for more than 10 minutes at a time.

Students exposed to short-form media for more than 2 hours daily score significantly lower on tasks requiring critical thinking.

Schools that implemented structured resilience programs saw marked improvements in academic persistence and emotional regulation.

The 2025 Future of Education Report is a must-read for educators, parents, and policymakers seeking to understand and address one of the most pressing issues facing the next generation.

Download the full report and explore tools for schools and families at:

https://bit.ly/fds-futureofed2025

About Future Design School

Future Design School, named one of North America's most innovative companies by Fast Company magazine, and one of the Top 100 Inspiring Workplaces in North America, partners with K12 schools, districts and higher education leaders in more than 65 countries worldwide to support effective and long term education transformation.

Learn more at https://futuredesignschool.com

About Sandra Nagy (Managing Director at Future Design School)

Sandra Nagy is an experienced educator and consultant with over 25 years of experience. She has worked at organizations including Accenture, Pearson Education, and The Learning Partnership and holds a Master's in Education from Harvard University. Sandra is currently leading the Education Practice at Future Design School.

