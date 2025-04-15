tele-net America Corporation: tele-net Las Vegas Call Center Moves Forward With Hiring as U.S. Operations Ramp Up

Job Openings Now Live as tele-net Lays the Foundation for Client Partnerships and Service Delivery

tele-net, a trusted provider of customer service outsourcing, is continuing the buildout of its Las Vegas call center with the next strategic phase: hiring. As the company prepares to onboard future client partnerships, recruitment is now underway for several key roles within its U.S. team.

The Las Vegas center, launched earlier this year, represents tele-net's commitment to bringing its unique, people-first approach to customer service - rooted in Japan's omotenashi philosophy - to the U.S. market. With job postings now live, tele-net is actively seeking candidates who value thoughtful, human-centered service and want to be part of a growing team.

"We're not just filling roles - we're building a culture," said Hiroyuki Takahashi, CEO of tele-net. "This hiring phase is about building a team that shares our values and is committed to delivering the same care and quality that tele-net has been known for over the past 30 years."

Creating Opportunities, Building Foundations

Available positions are listed on the company's careers page at telenetamerica.com , with openings expected to grow as client partnerships develop. tele-net's approach is rooted in sustainable, intentional growth - building the right team to ensure smooth, high-quality service delivery from day one.

Early team members will play a key role in shaping the operational foundation of the Las Vegas center, helping to define workflows and standards that reflect the company's decades-long commitment to service excellence.

Investing in U.S. Growth

The Las Vegas center is a cornerstone of tele-net's expansion into the U.S. market, offering American companies an onshore outsourcing option that blends the efficiency of modern contact center technology with the warmth and attentiveness of Japanese hospitality.

"We see Las Vegas as a launchpad for long-term growth," added Parker Andrus, the VP of Global Operations. "We're laying the groundwork now to deliver something truly special to our future clients - service that's both tech-smart and deeply human.

For more information or to apply for a position, visit telenetamerica.com/careers.

