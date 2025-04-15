Möve Marketing Launches Revolutionary Points-Based Model to Bring Flexibility, Transparency, and Scalability to Startup Marketing

Möve Marketing, a fractional marketing agency serving B2B startups and growth-stage companies, is proud to announce the launch of its points-based engagement model: a flexible and transparent system designed to change the way startups access high-impact marketing support.

This new model allows clients to allocate resources based on what matters most-whether it's content creation, paid ads, SEO, or strategic planning-by spending points assigned to each service based on complexity, time investment, and resources required.

"Startups and growth-stage companies are moving fast, wearing multiple hats, and don't always have the time or budget to commit to large marketing retainers," said Kaitlyn Merola, Founder & CEO of Möve Marketing. "Our points model allows businesses to access premium marketing services without the guesswork. It's transparent, cost-effective, and built to grow with them."

Clients can use retained points for consistent, monthly services or purchase flex points for ad-hoc needs. A user-friendly client portal provides real-time visibility into how points are spent and lets teams shift priorities as business needs evolve.

Key Benefits of Möve's Points Model:

Cost-Effective: Get expert fractional marketing services at a fraction of the cost of hiring full-time employees.

Flexible & Scalable: Adjust your strategy for allocating points as your business needs change.

Transparent: With our client portal, you'll be able to see exactly which services you're receiving at any time.

AI-Supported: If your team is interested in reaping the benefits of automation, our AI-supported processes will help you get the best results in less time.

This launch reflects Möve's continued commitment to helping startups scale efficiently. With more than 100 clients served and over $330M in capital raised collectively, Möve remains a trusted growth partner across early- and growth-stage businesses.

About Möve Marketing

Möve Marketing is a fractional marketing agency dedicated to delivering exceptional results for B2B startups and growth-stage companies. With a proven track record of success, Möve Marketing helps clients achieve rapid growth through data-driven strategies, agile execution, and a deep understanding of the startup ecosystem.

The agency offers a comprehensive suite of inbound marketing and public relations services, including demand generation, marketing operations, media relations, thought leadership, paid advertising, and brand awareness.

Möve Marketing can help you build a long-lasting, results-oriented, and scalable marketing architecture. For more information, visit https://www.move-mktg.com/ .

