Allied Roofing Solutions Earns 2025 Owens Corning Platinum Excellence Award for Outstanding Roofing Services

??Honoring exceptional craftsmanship and unmatched service in the roofing industry, this award underscores Allied Roofing Solutions' commitment to innovation and quality.

New Jersey Roofing Company Awarded with Excellence in Roofing

In a prestigious honor that highlights a commitment to superior quality and innovation in the roofing industry, Allied Roofing Solutions is proud to announce that its New Jersey roofing company has been awarded the 2025 Owens Corning Platinum Excellence Award for Outstanding Roofing Services.

This accolade recognizes a select group of roofing professionals who consistently exceed the highest standards in customer care, craftsmanship, and operational excellence.

Owens Corning Platinum Achievement for Roofers

Owens Corning, a global leader in the production of advanced roofing systems and materials, honors roofing industry partners who exhibit a steadfast commitment to excellence and innovation. With this recognition, Allied Roofing Solutions' achievement as an Owens Corning Platinum Preferred Contractor reinforces the company's mission to provide sustainable and forward-thinking roofing solutions to their customers.

Erand Molla, the founder of Allied Roofing Solutions, stated, "we are incredibly honored to receive this distinguished recognition for Outstanding Roofing Services. It is a testament to our unwavering commitment to quality and reliability, and it empowers us to extend the exclusive benefit of Owens Corning's Platinum Protection to every client we serve." This achievement allows the company to provide every customer with the elite protection plan from Owens Corning, ensuring enhanced warranty coverage and added assurance of top-quality roofing services.

Criteria for Platinum Excellence in the Roofing Industry

Award recipients undergo a thorough evaluation process, ensuring that every roofing company awarded the Platinum Excellence Award has met the following criteria:

Proven Business Stability: Operating successfully for over three years with a solid record of industry performance, demonstrating long-term viability and trustworthiness.

Industry Accreditation: Maintaining exceptional standing with professional and regulatory bodies, which underscores a commitment to upholding the highest industry standards.

Comprehensive Insurance Coverage: Possessing robust general liability insurance to ensure safety, reliability, and peace of mind for both the company and its customers.

Quality Assurance: Passing detailed inspections that confirm the superior quality of workmanship and adherence to strict construction standards.

Customer Commitment: Delivering exceptional service and fostering lasting relationships with clients, which is reflected in consistent customer satisfaction and loyalty.

Allied Roofing Solutions is a Leader in Residential Roofing Services

Allied Roofing Solutions has distinguished itself through years of reliable service and meticulous attention to detail. This recognition not only reaffirms the leadership of their roofing contractors but also highlights the company's dedication to ensuring that every project reflects Owens Corning's legacy of excellence.

Allied Roofing Solutions offers the following roofing services in New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania:

Roof Repairs

Roof Replacements

Roof Inspections

Free Roof Estimates

A Reputation of Enduring Quality in the Roofing Industry

Allied Roofing Solutions' recent accolade firmly establishes the company as a leader in residential roofing, highlighting its dedication to quality, reliability, and outstanding performance. This milestone further solidifies their reputation as an industry frontrunner. Additional details available on their website: www.alliedroofingsolutions.com .

Contact Information

Erand Molla

Owner

mgmt@alliedroofingsolutions.com

201-773-0633

SOURCE: Allied Roofing Solutions

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire