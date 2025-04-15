TrueScope Ventures Launches Crypto-Focused Fund

Investors Can Now Support Early-Stage Blockchain Startups Via a Unique, Tokenized Fund Structure

Truescope Ventures, a venture capital firm investing in frontier technologies, today announced the launch of its crypto-focused venture fund, opening up new opportunities for investors interested in supporting the future development of blockchain-enabled digital technologies. The fund will target early-stage startups building foundational infrastructure for the next era of decentralized technology. Backed by a global network of experienced founders and operators, the fund reflects Truescope's belief that crypto is entering a phase of real-world utility and long-term value creation.

TrueScope Ventures

TrueScope Ventures Logo

"I've been actively working in the blockchain space and watching it mature for a number of years," says Dave Uhryniak, Founding Partner of Truescope Ventures and former Ecosystem Development Leader at Tron DAO, one of the largest layer one blockchains in the world. "As crypto has moved more and more into the mainstream over the last decade, new opportunities have begun to emerge for this technology to have a real impact on the ways that global commerce is conducted. Now is the time to back the builders shaping how crypto integrates with everyday life."

Launched in partnership with Securitize, TrueScope Ventures RWA Fund is a tokenized venture capital fund that offers investors new levels of flexibility, transparency, accessibility, and efficiency. Unique in the venture capital industry, this fund structure offers enhanced liquidity through easier buying and selling, around-the-clock accessibility, and new transparency thanks to its use of blockchain technology.

The fund will prioritize projects in decentralized finance, RWA infrastructure, stablecoins, and emerging consumer models.. Through a hands-on approach, TrueScope Ventures aims to support founders not just with capital, but with strategic guidance and access to an ecosystem of experienced operators.

About TrueScope Ventures

TrueScope Ventures is a Chicago-based venture capital firm that invests in early-stage startups at the intersection of blockchain technology and global commerce. The firm focuses on seed and Series A investments in crypto-native companies and blockchain infrastructure projects worldwide, supporting founders who are building the next generation of decentralized applications and real-world asset tokenization platforms. TrueScope Ventures is committed to identifying and backing the most promising innovators shaping the future of finance and technology. For more information, visit truescopeventures.com .

About Securitize

Securitize, the leader in tokenizing real-world assets, is bringing the world on-chain through tokenized funds in partnership with top-tier asset managers, such as Apollo, BlackRock, Hamilton Lane, KKR and others. Securitize, through its subsidiaries, is a SEC-registered broker-dealer, digital transfer agent, fund administrator, and operator of a SEC-regulated Alternative Trading System (ATS). Securitize has also been recognized as a 2025 Forbes Top 50 Fintech company. For more information, visit securitize.io .

###

Contact Information

Tim Sprinkle

PR Contact

tim@wearelayup.com

(720) 722-1266

SOURCE: TrueScope Ventures

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire