Pivotree Partners With Akeneo To Deliver PIM Solution That Drives Brand Success

Innovators in eCommerce technology will team up to empower retailers worldwide with enhanced capabilities in managing product data and delivering exceptional customer experiences.

As eCommerce businesses seek to enhance data quality, speed time to market, minimize product returns, and increase customer loyalty, Pivotree announces a partnership with Akeneo designed to deliver those results through industry-leading product information management (PIM) to retailers and brands across North America.

Pivotree and Akeneo are global leaders in the technology that drives successful eCommerce platforms. Toronto-based Pivotree designs, builds, and manages digital commerce, data management, and supply chain solutions for more than 200 major retailers. Akeneo, based in Nantes, France, is the maker of the Akeneo Product Cloud, internationally recognized as an industry-leading PIM solution that allows businesses to maintain and direct product data across all channels.

As an Akeneo Registered Partner, Pivotree provides the data management consulting services that clients need to implement the Akeneo Product Cloud software solution. Pivotree cleans and standardizes customer data, strategizes and creates data models and workflows, and configures and personalizes Akeneo's solution to the individual client's specific needs.

Pivotree brings its three decades of experience and expertise in master data management together with Akeneo's AI-powered PIM platform that provides a single source of truth for product data to create a comprehensive product experience management (PXM) solution.

The partnership will give customers the solutions that turn product data into a competitive advantage and direct consumers to the products they want, when and how they want them.

"Partnering with Akeneo allows Pivotree to enhance our service offerings and provide our clients with the tools they need to succeed in today's competitive market," said Kyle Metcalf, Chief Revenue Officer at Pivotree. "By combining our expertise in Master Data Management (MDM), supply chain optimization, and eCommerce with Akeneo's PXM solutions, we can offer a truly comprehensive approach to product experience management."

"We are thrilled to partner with Pivotree, a leading digital agency with a strong focus on IT services," said Tobias Schlotter, VP of Channel at Akeneo. "This partnership enables us to leverage our expertise in Product Experience Management (PXM) with Pivotree's knowledge of eCommerce solutions, MDM, and supply chain optimization. Together, we are committed to empowering our clients to deliver engaging customer experiences, increase operational efficiencies, and achieve greater business success."

Key Highlights of the Partnership:

Enhanced Product Data Management: By integrating Pivotree's powerful MDM capabilities with Akeneo's PXM platform, businesses will achieve greater accuracy and consistency in managing product data, ensuring a seamless experience across all sales channels.

Improved Customer Experience: Through Akeneo's robust PXM tools, brands will be equipped to create personalized, engaging product experiences that resonate with customers, fostering brand loyalty and increasing sales.

Streamlined Supply Chain Operations: Leveraging Pivotree's expertise in supply chain optimization, combined with Akeneo's PXM capabilities, the partnership will enable businesses to optimize product data flow, reduce costs, and enhance delivery times, ultimately improving operational efficiency.

Scalable Solutions: This partnership offers scalable solutions that can be tailored to meet the unique needs of businesses of all sizes and industries, ensuring maximum value across the customer journey.

Together, Pivotree and Akeneo empower businesses to streamline product data management and deliver unparalleled customer experiences. Their collaboration will continue to refine and optimize PIM to meet the evolving needs of users, driving business growth and maintaining a strong focus on product experience.

To learn more about how Pivotree provides frictionless commerce experiences for brands and customers, visit pivotree.com .

About Pivotree

Pivotree, a leader in frictionless commerce, strategizes, designs, builds, and manages digital Commerce, Data Management, and Supply Chain solutions for over 200 major retailers, branded manufacturers and distributors globally. With a portfolio of digital products as well as managed and professional services, Pivotree provides businesses of all sizes with true end-to-end solutions. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with offices and customers in the Americas, EMEA, and APAC, Pivotree is widely recognized as a high-growth company and industry leader. For more information, visit www.pivotree.com .

About Akeneo

Akeneo is the product experience (PX) company and global leader in Product Information Management (PIM); creating a world where every product interaction is an experience

that guides consumers and professionals to the best purchase, anytime, anywhere. Akeneo empowers business leaders with software, education, and an engaged community all focused on the practice of product experience management.

Leading global brands, manufacturers, distributors, and retailers, including Chico's, CarParts.com , TaylorMade Golf, Rail Europe, Kering, and more trust Akeneo to scale and customize their omnichannel commerce initiatives. Using Akeneo's intelligent Product Cloud, companies can create elevated product experiences with user-friendly and AI-powered product data enrichment, management, syndication, and supplier data onboarding; as well as a comprehensive app marketplace and partner network to meet business and buyer needs. For more information: https://www.akeneo.com

