Cincinnati, Ohio--(Newsfile Corp. - April 15, 2025) - CBTS today announced the launch of two new additional solutions to its AI Accelerator portfolio: AI Custom Agents and AI Adoption & Enablement Services. Designed to support both public and private organizations in accelerating the integration of AI into their operations, these two new offerings draw on CBTS' deep expertise in artificial intelligence and its proven track record as a trusted technology solutions advisor.

AI-powered platforms like Microsoft 365 Copilot-and other tools enhanced by generative AI-are rapidly becoming essential across industries. These solutions can instantly summarize vast amounts of content, extract and synthesize information across multiple documents, analyze data, and even generate emails, articles, and presentations. According to Gartner®, early adopters of Copilot are seeing clear benefits: 90% want to maintain access, 97% report time savings, and 89% say it's improving the quality of their work.

Organizations can now expand on foundational AI capabilities with AI Custom Agents-advanced tools that leverage natural language processing to interact with critical data and streamline complex business processes. Following a thorough assessment of an enterprise's existing IT environment, CBTS experts design tailored solutions that align with the organization's business goals, budget, and security requirements. Once deployed, these custom AI agents can handle specialized cognitive tasks, automate functional workflows, and minimize repetitive work-driving greater efficiency, scalability, and innovation.

Recognizing that AI investment must be matched with workforce readiness, CBTS also offers AI Adoption & Enablement Services. These programs are led by expert Change Management Consultants and are designed to provide comprehensive training to end users, ensuring they are equipped to fully leverage AI tools and achieve a seamless transition into AI-enhanced operations.

"Once an organization deploys AI into their environment, CBTS can help guide them through the organizational change management needed to ensure a successful return on their investment," said Justin Grieshop, Senior Director of AI and Analytics at CBTS. "When organizations license AI tools for their entire workforce but users fail to fully leverage them, they miss out on the transformative potential AI can deliver. By introducing a Custom Agent, enterprises can unlock an entirely new level of value and impact. Our mission is to ensure they maximize their investment-putting AI to work in meaningful ways that drive measurable results."

CBTS recently achieved the M365 Copilot Jumpstart "Ready" Tier designation, which positions the company to offer a complete range of enablement services to assist enterprises in every stage of AI adoption, from assessment, design, and deployment to training and ongoing support:

Readiness Workshop: Comprehensive sessions to prepare for AI adoption.

Comprehensive sessions to prepare for AI adoption. Readiness Assessment: Evaluating the current state and readiness for AI implementation.

Evaluating the current state and readiness for AI implementation. Remediation: Addressing any gaps or issues identified during the assessment.

Addressing any gaps or issues identified during the assessment. Deployment: Seamless deployment of AI tools.

Seamless deployment of AI tools. Adoption & Enablement: Training & Organizational Change Management programs to ensure successful adoption and utilization of AI tools.

Training & Organizational Change Management programs to ensure successful adoption and utilization of AI tools. Custom Agents: Optimize business processes and enhance productivity using large language models and generative AI.

"Enablement training and custom agents are core components of our comprehensive AI Accelerator solution portfolio-designed to empower clients to harness the full potential of AI and drive meaningful innovation and transformation across their organizations," said Rick Snyder, President and CEO of CBTS. "We understand that every organization's AI journey is unique. That's why we've built a tailored portfolio of services to help clients adopt the right AI tools for their business."

For more information about Custom Agents and AI Accelerator Adoption & Enablement Services, please visit us HERE.

About CBTS

CBTS (#43 CRN Solution Provider 500) serves enterprise and midmarket clients in all industries across the United States and Canada. CBTS combines deep technical expertise with a full suite of flexible technology solutions-including AI-Enabled Services, Application Modernization, Managed Hybrid Cloud, Cybersecurity, Digital Workplace, and Infrastructure solutions. From developing and deploying modern applications and the secure, scalable platforms on which they run, to managing, monitoring, and optimizing their operations, CBTS delivers comprehensive technology solutions for its clients' transformative business initiatives. For more information, please visit www.cbts.com.

