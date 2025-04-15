Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 15, 2025) - CanCambria Energy Corp. (TSXV: CCEC) (FSE: 4JH) ("CanCambria" or the "Company") today announced the appointment of Eric Vaughan as Vice President of Drilling and Completions, effective immediately. In this role, Mr. Vaughan will lead the operations and execution team for the Company's flagship Kiskunhalas project in Southern Hungary.

With over 40 years of international experience in the oil and gas sector, Mr. Vaughan brings a proven track record of operational excellence across the full lifecycle of well design and execution. He has held senior management positions with both service companies and operating companies, contributing to projects at all stages. Mr. Vaughan's extensive experience in European exploration and production includes high-pressure, high-temperature (HPHT) drilling and completion operations, complemented by a strong focus on cost management and safety protocols. His experience and leadership are expected to provide significant value to the Company as it advances its Kiskunhalas project.

"We are thrilled to welcome Eric to the leadership team," said Dr. Paul Clarke, President and CEO. "His deep industry knowledge and hands-on operational skillset, developed over four decades, will be instrumental in delivering our vision to unlock the full potential of our deep-basin tight-gas project through the drill-bit."

In addition, CanCambria also announces the retirement of the Company's Corporate Secretary, Margo Peters, who has served in the role since the Company's inception in 2017. Over her tenure, Ms. Peters has been an integral part of the Company's growth.

"On behalf of the entire CanCambria team, I extend gratitude to Margo for her exemplary service," said Dr. Chris Cornelius, Founder and Executive Chairman. "We wish her all the very best in her retirement."

Paulette Pears will succeed Ms. Peters as the new Corporate Secretary, reporting to the CEO, effective immediately.

For more information about CanCambria Energy Corp and its leadership team, visit our website.

About CanCambria Energy Corp.

CanCambria Energy Corp. is a Canadian-based exploration and production company specializing in tight gas development. With a globally experienced leadership team, CanCambria focuses on high-quality, de-risked projects with direct access to profitable markets. Leveraging industries' most advanced technologies they aim to commercialize their flagship asset, the 100% owned Kiskunhalas Project in southern Hungary, a significant gas-condensate resource in the heart of Europe.

CAUTIONARY NOTE ON FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information other than statements of historical facts contained in this news release constitutes "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Without limiting the foregoing, such forward-looking information includes statements regarding the Offering, Company's business plans, expectations, capital costs and objectives. In this news release, words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "estimate" and similar words and the negative form thereof are used to identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking information should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether, or the times at or by which, such future performance will be achieved. Forward-looking information is based on information available at the time and/or the Company management's good faith belief with respect to future events and is subject to known or unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other unpredictable factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. The forward-looking information set forth herein reflects the Company's expectations as at the date of this news release and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/248483

SOURCE: CanCambria Energy Corp.