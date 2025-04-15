Scottsdale, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - April 15, 2025) - Greenbriar Sustainable Living Inc. (TSXV: GRB) (OTC Pink: GEBRF) ("Greenbriar" or the "Company") announces that the Puerto Rico Energy Power Authority ("PREPA") has formally approved a settlement agreement ("Settlement Agreement") with the Company's wholly owned subsidiary PBJL Energy Corporation ("PBJL"), and approved the pricing terms that has now been submitted to the Puerto Rico Energy Bureau ("PREB") to continue with the approval process and, only if eventually necessary, to the Financial Oversight and Management Board ("FOMB").

Per the terms of the Settlement Agreement, PBJL will receive a rate of USD $0.0985 per kwh, with increases of $0.005 per year capped and/or never to exceed USD $0.115 per kwh.

Greenbriar has a project level lender who can provide debt financing for this project at the non-dilutionary project level. The project is 80 MWac and sized at 160 MWdc to annually produce 280 million kwh per year with a minimum contract life of 25 years. The US Federal Government provides a fully fungible 30% federal tax credit with an additional 10% to total 40% of the total capital costs if at least 40% of the materials are US made.

About Greenbriar Sustainable Living Inc.

Greenbriar is a leading developer of sustainable real estate and renewable energy. With long-term, high impact projects and led by a successful industry-recognized operating and development team, Greenbriar targets deep valued assets directed at accretive shareholder value.

