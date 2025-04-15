London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - April 15, 2025) -(The Net-Zero Circle) - The Net-Zero Circle by IN-VR has officially launched its newest publication, "Lithium and Critical Minerals in Brazil - Strategic Insights for Global Investors", a comprehensive, user-friendly guide designed to support international investment into Brazil's fast-growing mineral sector.

Unveiled during an exclusive VIP Drinks Reception co-organised with the UK Government last week at the MM Gerdau - Mines and Metals Museum in Belo Horizonte, the guide marks a significant step forward in the global promotion of Brazil's strategic resources. The event brought together over 70 influential leaders from government and industry, including representatives from the Ministry of Mines and Energy of Brazil, National Mining Agency (ANM), BNDES, BDMG, Anglo American, Atlas Lithium, Pilbara Minerals, Lithium Ionic, Meteoric Resources, and others.





(Madalena Soares de Albergaria, IN-VR's Chief Growth Officer at the launch of the Investors Guide)



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11338/248543_ac8f2cad74317a36_001full.jpg





A Strategic Resource in the Global Transition Economy

With Brazil ranked #1 in niobium, #2 in graphite, #3 in nickel, and #5 in lithium reserves globally, the country is quickly positioning itself as a key player in the global energy transition . The newly launched guide offers vital insights for over 10,000 global executives, showcasing:

Designed for Decision-Makers

The guide is tailored to meet the needs of international investors, strategic partners, and supply chain actors looking to capitalise on Brazil's rich mineral potential, particularly in Minas Gerais-the country's epicentre of lithium, rare earth elements, and graphite development .

"We believe in presence, in continuity, and in turning alignment into real outcomes," said Madalena Soares de Albergaria, Chief Growth Officer at IN-VR, during the reception. "This guide is a tool for turning intention into investment."

Gustavo Santos Masili, General Coordinator for Strategic Minerals and the Energy Transition in the Mineral Sector at the Ministry of Mines and Energy, said: "Brazil is already far ahead of many countries in the global energy transition thanks to its predominantly clean energy matrix. However, we must focus on increasing investments in R&D to ensure that we develop fully integrated supply chains around our mineral resources. This guide provides the vital strategic information that international stakeholders need to participate in Brazil's growing role in the global energy transition."

Now Available for Free Download

This publication follows the success of the Brazil Lithium & Critical Minerals Summit, Brazil's official national platform for promoting mineral investment. It forms part of IN-VR's wider initiative to provide actionable intelligence and strategic matchmaking for critical minerals markets worldwide.

Download the full guide for free now: https://www.netzerocircle.org/brazil-lithium-critical-minerals/investors-guide

